Races, pulls on tap at fair

MOUNT VERNON — The Knox County Fair Board can finally see the light at the end of the tunnel.

After weeks of discussions with state and local officials on whether or not a fair could even be held, the fair board posted two signs that they were ready to go last week with the release of the Junior Fair and entertainment schedules. The Junior Fair schedule was released Thursday, and the entertainment schedule was posted Friday night.

“We have a plan and we’re going to have a fair,” said fair board member Brian Durbin. “The ODA (Ohio Department of Agriculture) sent us documents (regulations) about two or three weeks ago and this was the plan we came up with.”

The entertainment plan includes nightly events in front of the grandstand. The Rough Truck competition and rodeo are once again the highlights.

The Rough Truck competition will be Wednesday in the grandstand. Included in the competition will be a Side-by-Side Race, as well as a Long Jump contest for trucks.

Thursday will be the Figure 8 Races and Demolition Derby, while Diamond J Rodeo will entertain fans on Friday.

There’s also truck and tractor pulls, as well as harness racing, auto and motocross and even an antique tractor parade. One big highlight for the early portion of the week will be the Musical Showcase. Area bands will have an opportunity to showcase their skills on the Midway Stage on Saturday from 1-10 p.m., Monday, 1-10 p.m. and Tuesday, 12-6 p.m.

The board had many meetings, both together and with state and local officials, to determine what could, or could not, be held. Add in the issue of regulations changing almost daily, and the idea of if and what kind of fair could happen has made the discussions long and tenuous.

“It’s been ever-changing. What stinks the most is we have one set of rules one week, then the governor changes things and lightens them up,” Durbin said. “We have our plans — it is what it is — and we’re having a fair.”

Nearly all of the events will be at the grandstand which can only be about one-third full. Anyone wishing to sit in the grandstand needs to pick up a ticket at the fair office before the event. There is no cost for the ticket, but it will help the fair workers determine how many are seated in the grandstand.

Durbin said they are also looking at adding seats on the track for certain events, and that guests are encouraged to bring a lawn chair and socially distance from each other around the fence.