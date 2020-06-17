Pandemic delays Mount Vernon fieldhouse opening to mid-August

MOUNT VERNON — Standing in the entranceway of the new fieldhouse, Mount Vernon athletic director Justin Sanford couldn’t help but smile.

Once hopeful to open the building at the beginning of June, the coronavirus pandemic caused some delays. The best-case scenario is that the building will be open in mid-August.

Sanford pointed out that it could have been worse.

“This was 25-plus years in the making to begin with,” he said. “Then, with everything going on, we were just fortunate enough (that) one of those original Governor’s orders allowed school construction projects to continue. If that hadn’t happened, then we’re talking (opening in) December probably.”

That’s one reason to smile. Another reason is that when it finally does open, it’ll provide a place for athletes in many sports at Mount Vernon to train.

There are locker rooms that will house multiple sports as well as visiting teams throughout the year.

“It’s going to be fantastic for us,” MV football coach Mike Kerr said. “Just the locker room in particular is going to be great. We lose so much time during the season being up in the classrooms and the locker room at the school. Just the transition time, we lose so much time there. Just the proximity to the field and having the locker rooms there is going to be great.”

There’s a weight room that will have custom machines and stations. Big windows on one end let sunlight in so kids aren’t cut off from the outside world.

“The weight room is going to transform what we do and how we train and the things we’re able to provide for the kids,” Kerr said. “So, it’s going to be a great addition to the program and really help us in many respects.”

There’s a wrestling room that can house a home dual during the season, but will mostly be used for practices.

And the main part of the facility has an indoor track with pits for field events on either end. Inside the track is enough space for four courts that can be used for basketball, volleyball and tennis. The ceilings are high enough for baseball and softball to utilize when Mother Nature interrupts the proceedings outside.

Still, athletes and coaches will have to wait a little longer because of the coronavirus pandemic. The flooring was delayed from overseas and is finally off the boat. But it can’t be laid until everything above is installed.

That wasn’t the only delay.

“The netting manufacturing in Canada was shut down,” Sanford said. “We just got it, so (we’re) going to start installing it on Monday. The flooring not going to start until the first of July. The weight room equipment was shut down so they could manufacture PPE’s, which is awesome. But at the same time, it’s a 12-week manufacturing of our equipment once they open back up.”

Sanford said it would take six weeks to lay and stripe the floor. Couple that with the weight room equipment means the fieldhouse won’t open until the middle of August at the earliest.

Another reason for Sanford to smile is the prospect of eventually opening the space up for the public. The facility is already going to be used by the Mount Vernon Nazarene University indoor track and field team. Beyond that, he’s talking about youth recreation leagues and senior citizens utilizing the space.

“We went to Cedarville and toured there,” Sanford said. “There were kids out on the volleyball court playing and senior citizens walking around the track. If we’re comfortable and open enough to be able to staff it … then I think (the fieldhouse) will be a great thing for the community.

“Just the potential, for the community, kids and the athletic programs … it’s just awesome,” Sanford said. “If you build it, they will come and that’s what we want.”