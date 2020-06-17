OSU Newark/COTC held campus social justice forum

NEWARK — Overwhelmed. Anxious. Stressed. Frustrated. Heartbroken.

When students, campus staff and administration at The Ohio State University at Newark and Central Ohio Technical College (COTC) met June 10 to discuss racism and social justice, these are just a few of the words participants chose to describe their current state of mind.

Spurred by the recent tragic examples of inequality in our society, the virtual forum, entitled Conversations with Allies & Advocates, was the first in a newly planned series to engage campus voices to become positive forces for healing.

“It’s our hope to foster critical dialogue to help our campus, community and society move forward,” said Holly Mason, who holds the dual roles of Ohio State Newark director of student life and COTC dean of students on their shared campus. “Many people are looking for ways to make an impact in their daily lives. We want to give our campus community members space to be heard as well as resources to educate themselves to become allies and advocates for social justice.”

Twenty-four participated in this first conversation. The forum was hosted collectively by the Ohio State Newark/COTC Offices of Student Life, Multicultural Affairs, and Ohio State Newark’s Offices of Academic Affairs and Access and Engagement. Additional virtual conversations for all students, faculty and staff are currently being planned for July and August.

Vorley Taylor, Ohio State Newark/COTC multicultural affairs program manager, moderated the conversation and stressed the importance of education in becoming an ally and advocate – someone who is actively working to counter racism. She encouraged the group to take advantage of several helpful resources for education about racism, white privilege and systemic bias.

“Some people are desperately seeking ways to help, but not really knowing how,” said Taylor. “Protesting is one way to be an ally and advocate, but there are other ways to make a difference in your own life. You can pick which form of activism you can participate in to show your support.”

For students wanting to continue the conversation, follow the Ohio State Newark/COTC Office of Student Life on Twitter @OSUNCOTCStuLife or reach out by calling the office at 740-364-9578.

Mount Vernon News: 740-397-5333 or news@mountvernonnews.com and on Twitter, @mountvernonnews