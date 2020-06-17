Milk giveaway continues

MOUNT VERNON — A free milk giveaway will be held Wednesdays at the First Church of the Nazarene, 16001 Glen Road, Mount Vernon from 5-7 p.m.

Coordinating the event are the Knox Area Transit, Lakeholm Church of the Nazarene, Salvation Army, Mount Vernon Association of Police Chaplains, Knox County Chaplain Corps, Overcomers Christian Church, and Mike Schlupback.

