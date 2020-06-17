Milk giveaway continues

Events

Joshua Morrison/News Rhonda Moran, left, accepts three gallons of milk from Lakeholm Church volunteer Antonius Badoux at the Vernon Ridge Apartments Wednesday. Knox Area Transit joined in the efforts to distribute 300 gallons of free milk to areas across the city, including apartment complexes and assisted living homes. Milk will be given out each Wednesday at 5 p.m., at Lakeholm Church of the Nazarene, 16001 Glen Road. The program is coordinated by Knox Mobility Management, The Mount Vernon Association of Police Chaplains, The Salvation Army and Mike Schlupback.
Mike Schlupback, left, waits in Lanning’s refrigerator truck with 1,080 gallons of milk as MVPD Chaplain Jerry Scott gets an order Wednesday. The Chaplains, along with Schlupback, the Salvation Army and the Lakeholm Church coordinated the giveaway of 740 gallons of milk.
Joshua Morrison/News Melodee Tickle, with MVPD Chaplains carries three gallons of milk to a waiting car.

 

MOUNT VERNON — A free milk giveaway will be held Wednesdays at the First Church of the Nazarene, 16001 Glen Road, Mount Vernon from 5-7 p.m.

Coordinating the event are the Knox Area Transit, Lakeholm Church of the Nazarene, Salvation Army, Mount Vernon Association of Police Chaplains, Knox County Chaplain Corps, Overcomers Christian Church, and Mike Schlupback.

 

