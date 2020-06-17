Man admits guilt, then commits crime

MOUNT VERNON — Monday’s Knox County grand jury indicted a man for allegedly burglarizing and stealing from an acquaintance’s Mount Vernon residence.

Zachary Boone, 21, homeless, turned himself into police in late May, claiming he had committed a burglary. An initial investigation found no evidence that Boone committed the crimes he confessed to and Boone was released from custody.

Boone then reportedly went to the alleged victim’s residence, committed the offenses, and was subsequently arrested and charged, according to Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Nicole Derr.

Boone allegedly entered the occupied residence uninvited and took the victim’s credit card and car key, before driving to a nearby convenience store and used the credit card there. The resident, who knew Boone, later discovered that her belongings were missing and reported the incident to the police, Derr said. Because Boone reportedly entered the home when the resident was present, he was charged with burglary instead of trespass or breaking and entering. Boone was indicted for burglary, a second-degree felony; theft, a fifth-degree felony; misuse of credit card, a first-degree misdemeanor; and grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony. Also indicted was Michael Daley, 26, Danville, for domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. Daley reported assaulted a female household member in early-June. The alleged victim stated that strangulation was involved, according to Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Christine Williams. Daley has a prior first-degree misdemeanor domestic violence conviction in Mount Vernon Municipal Court. Because domestic violence is enhanced by a subsequent offense, the new charge is a felony. The incident occurred the night before Daley was scheduled to report to the Knox County Jail for the previous conviction, Williams said. The two incidents involved different victims. Other indictments issued by the grand jury were: Raymond White Jr., 25, Marengo, aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony; Anthony Seefeldt, 30, Mansfield, aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, and possessing drug abuse instruments, a second-degree misdemeanor; Kiknei Rush, 38, homeless, aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony; Cameo Fisher, 59, Mount Vernon, improper handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony, and driving while intoxicated, a first-degree misdemeanor; Gage Spearman, 18, Brinkhaven, two counts of receiving stolen property, fourth-degree felonies; Colton Hill, 23, Centerburg, aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, and possessing drug abuse instruments, a second-degree misdemeanor; Cody Lee Peterson, 20, Prospect, failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony, and driving under suspension, a first-degree misdemeanor; Kevin Curtis, 35, Mount Vernon, failure to provide periodic notification of current residence address, a second-degree felony; Rockey Clark, 31, Mount Vernon, five counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, including one second-degree felony and four third-degree felonies; Jacob Lyons, 41, Mount Vernon, aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

