Knox County adds protection with alarms, school resource officer

MOUNT VERNON — Knox County Commissioners gave a green light Tuesday to ordering more panic alarm buttons for use by county employees, while also approving the renewal of a yearly school resource officer contract with Centerburg Local Schools.

The panic button expenditure of $7,700 to Response Technologies will expand panic button placements, county Administrator Jason Booth said. They are in use at county buildings including the Knox County Service Center. The new expenditure will expand the system by adding more panic buttons at the service center as well as the former Central School, he added, where the county Veterans Services Office and board of elections are now located.

The panic buttons are part of Response Technology’s Centurion EOS System. Booth said the alarm system, when activated, simultaneously notifies a 911 dispatcher and the sheriff’s office of an emergency. According to the Response Technologies website, the Centurion alarm system features “D2R” technology, which can transmit location-specific notifications over two-way radios, overhead paging, cell phones, pagers, and email, “all within seconds.” The system is used for situations such as active shooter scenarios.

The county also approved the annual renewal of a school resource officer (SRO) contract with Centerburg, the third year the contract has existed, Booth said. The school district pays $15,000. It costs on average $64,000 in salary and benefits for a deputy and the county pays the difference. The agreement stipulates that when the SRO is not on duty at the school, he/she can perform duties as outlined by the sheriff, and can resume regular patrol duties in the summer months when school is out.

Booth said East Knox Local Schools also takes the same opportunity to partner with the county on an SRO through the sheriff’s office, paying the same amount as Centerburg schools. Commissioner Thom Collier said the county’s SRO is economical and a good rate for the service compared to what other entities pay for an SRO.

In other business Tuesday, Water/Wastewater Department Director Jeff Pickrell provided a departmental update, offering that the new water meter project for Apple Valley and Howard, with 1,141 now installed, is nearing the halfway point. The uptick in meter installation has been possible because a crew of eight is now working on the project, and they have averaged 70 installs a day most days, he offered.

The water meters also include a Smartpoint device with a round top, attached to the top of each homeowner’s water meter cover, which acts as an antenna, Pickrell said. The meter and antenna communicate with each other and the entire computerized system, logging information such as the amount of water and sewer use per household. The system can also issue “pings” to determine if there are leaks in a household, such as in a toilet or water tank, thus saving customers money from a hefty water/sewer bill had the leak gone unnoticed.