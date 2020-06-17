Photography

Hot mulch

11:22 am
Mount Vernon News

 

Joshua Morrison/Mount Vernon News

The Mount Vernon Fire Department responded to a mulch fire in the 300 block of South Main Street Tuesday. Mount Vernon Police arrived on the scene first and using an extinguisher, Sgt. Rex Young put the initial fire out. Giving the mulch a good soaking are, from left, Lt. Todd Davis, Thomas Evans and Jared McCann.

 

 

