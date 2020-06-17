MOUNT VERNON — Helen B. Gardner, 88, of Mount Vernon, formerly of Howard, passed away June 15, 2020, at Ohio Eastern Star Home. She was born to C. Van Dyke and Mary R. (McNeil) Conover on April 13, 1932, in West Chester, PA.

Helen was a member of the Mulberry Street United Methodist Church and enjoyed her friends and Bible studies there. She was most fond of her time spent in Apple Valley.

A funeral service will take place Wednesday, June 24, at the Lasater Funeral Home at 11 a.m. There will be no calling hours by request of the family. A private burial will take place at a later date.

The Lasater Funeral Home is handling the arrangements for the Gardner family.

