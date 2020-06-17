Danville schools go with in-house occupational therapist hire

DANVILLE — The Danville Local Schools Board of Education met Monday to discuss school business and decided it was time to hire their occupational therapist.

Superintendent Jason Snively said that normally in the past they would contract with the Knox County Educational Service Center for an occupational therapist and an occupational therapist assistant. While the occupational therapist handled the paperwork and office work, the assistant would handle the daily tasks.

Snively said that they believe that the work at Danville can be done with one occupational therapist without the help of an assistant. He also mentioned that is has become more difficult to find an occupational therapist. Both of these factors contributed to the board’s decisions to eliminate their contact with Knox ESC. To fill the position, the board approved the hiring of Rito Pirro on a one-year contract with an annual salary of $76,312. The board also: •Approved the certified and non-certified staff employee handbooks for the 2020-2021 school year. •Approved participation in the National School Lunch/Breakfast Program for grades K-12 for the 2020-21 school year. •Authorized participation in the following Comprehensive Continuous Improvement Plan grant programs: Early Childhood Education Public Preschool, Part-B-IDEA – Special Education, Title I – Disadvantaged Children, Title IIA – Improving Teacher Quality, Title VI-B – Rural and Vo-Ag 5th Quarter. •Approved the staff tuition reimbursement program from the 2020-21 school year. •Approved various personnel, along with substitute teachers as approved by Timm Mackley, Knox ESC Superintendent, for the 2020-21 school year.

