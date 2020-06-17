Chautauqua remains canceled

MOUNT VERNON — There will be no Chautauqua through the end of July.

The Chautauquas have been canceled due to the organizer’s concern regarding the spread of COVID-19 as the rate of infection has yet to decrease.

Organizer Elixer Presents will be continuing to watch the COVID-19 situation as Ohio businesses re-open and will re-open when they deemed it safe to do so.

Mount Vernon News: 740-397-5333 or news@mountvernonnews.com and on Twitter, @mountvernonnews