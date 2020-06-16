CENTERBURG — Shirley A. Moreland, 79, of Centerburg passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020, at the Mt. Carmel St. Ann’s Hospital in Westerville.

She was born April 4, 1941, in Mount Vernon, to the late Paul and Alice (Peugh) Stringfellow. Shirley was a member of the Grace Lutheran Church and also the Colonial City Women of the Moose Chapter #100. She enjoyed crafts, sewing, crochet and reading. But most of all, she loved the time she spent with her family and friends.

Shirley is survived by her sons, Chris (Deb) Moreland, Brad (Kelly) Moreland; three grandchildren, Patrick (Kim) Moreland, Paige (Chase) Stone, Kayla (Stephen Zupp) Moreland; and four great-grandchildren, Gavyn, Brilynn, Kaitlin and KayLynn.

In addition to her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Robert E. “Bob” Moreland, and her brother, Carroll Stringfellow.

In keeping with Shirley’s wishes, there will be no calling hours. The family will announce a celebration of life service at a later date.

In lieu of flowers the family wished that books be donated to the library or to senior citizen homes.

