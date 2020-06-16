Sheriff: Man caught on video urinating on cruiser

MOUNT VERNON — A Mount Vernon man was arrested Saturday after urinating on a sheriff’s cruiser parked at the county jail, according to Knox County Sheriff’s reports.

Ryan J. Glass, 33, was arrested after he was observed peeing on the cruiser at approximately 4:52 a.m. Glass was observed by deputies on surveillance cameras covering the parking lot.

Sheriff David Shaffer said that Glass was at the jail because he thought there was a warrant out against him. Glass appeared to be “very intoxicated and he was talking incoherently at times,” Shaffer said.

Deputies checked and there were no warrants out for Glass, Shaffer said. Reports indicate that Glass, who has a Burgess Street address, walked to the sheriff’s office.

Glass has been charged with disorderly conduct. He entered a not guilty plea to the charge Monday in Mount Vernon Municipal Court.

