Renovations nearly finished in Danville

DANVILLE — The Danville municipal building is on track to reopen on Monday, June 22, according to information shared at the Monday meeting of the village council.

The library may have a different schedule, to be announced by the Public Library of Mount Vernon & Knox County.

The village closed the building and has been working on ADA compliant restrooms, doorways and renovation of the new police department during the COVID-19 shutdown. Now, Mayor Joe Mazzari reported that the construction is nearly complete.

Some projects, such as restroom stalls and an ADA compliant front door are still a work in progress. However, Mazzari expressed that the building is on schedule to reopen.

“As the world is opening up here and there, I think we can’t delay anymore. We need to move forward and make that happen,” Mazzari said.

Some changes will come with the reopening. The restrooms will be locked and secured. Visitors who need to use the restrooms will ask the clerk’s office for the key and return it after each use.

Council briefly discussed how to make sure that the keys get returned to the office every time. Councilmember Jill Byers suggested a sign-in sheet. Mazzari said that the idea had been discussed but was not decided on.

In other business, the village moved to terminate its contract with InfoLink. The village has contacted InfoLink to express its intension to terminate the contract; however, they have not heard back from InfoLink as of Monday.

Representatives from a Newark-based tech company, AlphaLink, attended the council meeting to present their contract proposal.

The representatives have toured the building and are aware of the current setup. The proposed contract included cabling, technology for the police and fire department, technical support and maintenance.

Mazzari noted the plan includes having cabling “incorporated throughout the building,” including the new police department, and move equipment into the furnace room.

Council, after discussing the proposal with AlphaLink, voted to postpone a decision until everyone has a chance to review and consider the details as well as other potential companies.

“Try to come up with some questions that we need to discuss about,” Mazzari said. “This is way above my understanding, so I’m kind of relying on you technical people to tell me more and share with me more about, moving forward, what this means.”

Mazzari acknowledged that the company is offering a good package. However, Mazzari and Village Clerk/Treasurer Laurie Vess both noted that it is also more costly than what the village currently pays.

“I’d rather put it off a few weeks to make sure that we do it right, and not just rush into the first available offer,” said Councilmember Patrick Crow.

Crow, who is also the council’s finance chair, raised the question of affordability as the village is expecting a substantial budget cut.

Vess reported that the 2021 budget is estimated to see a 28 percent cut, according to the county auditor.

Mazzari said that the village will have to prepare for the tighter budget and discuss ways to solve any financial issues — including potentially selling village properties as the council has done in the past.

As the council discussed a park lease with the school for the 2021 football season, Byers noted that the council has previously talked about raising the lease amount for this year.

Byers asked if the council shouldn’t raise the lease amount this year in consideration of the COVID-19 economic impact on the school.

Crow suggested he could see things both ways — the village’s finances are tight and could use the extra money, but the school is also facing financial difficulties.

“Everything is such in flux, I suppose the safest thing we could do is just leave the lease amount where it is this year,” Crow said.

Council decided not to raise the cost and passed the emergency resolution to lease the park to the school.

Council also passed a resolution authorizing the mayor to sign a contract with MS Consultant for a new zoning book. The contract comes at no cost to the village as it will be paid for by an Ariel Development Foundation grant, according to Village Solicitor Noel Alden.

The inquiries for the recycling bins to return to the village continue, several members of the council reported.

Councilmember Mike Waldeck said that people have been going to Apple Valley and Gambier for recycling. Reportedly, both recycling sites also experience problems with improper dumping.

“We’re lucky then,” Byers said. “Because some of that (illegal) dumping would have been here.”

Mazzari added that he also received positive feedback from people who found the removal of the recycling bins made the entry into the village look better.

Mazzari, in his mayor’s COVID-19 report, noted that there have been a total of 33 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Knox County so far, among the lowest numbers of cases in the state.