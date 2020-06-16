Photography

New firefighter

3:30 pm
Mount Vernon News

 

Joshua Morrison/News Firefighter and paramedic Tyler Miller, left, is pinned with a Mount Vernon firefighters badge by wife, Megan, at the Fire Department on Monday. Miller was sworn in officially by Mayor Matt Starr during a small ceremony with family and firefighters in attendance.

Joshua Morrison/Mount Vernon News

Firefighter and paramedic Tyler Miller, left, is pinned with a Mount Vernon firefighters badge by wife, Megan, at the Fire Department on Monday. Miller was sworn in officially by Mayor Matt Starr during a small ceremony with family and firefighters in attendance. Request this photo

 

 

Joshua Morrison: 740-397-5333 or admin@mountvernonnews.com and on Twitter, @mvn_jmorrison

 

 

Previous Story

Next Story

  • Share Story

 

 

 