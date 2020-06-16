Mount Vernon preps for start of school year

MOUNT VERNON — The Mount Vernon City School District is hoping for the best, but planning for everything in between, when it comes to starting school in the fall.

Superintendent Bill Seder gave the board of education a look at plans for the fall semester at its meeting Monday night. He explained that the school will be using a traffic light model when it comes to planning. Each stage — green, yellow or red — highlights three different models of learning. A green light is returning to school like normal with in-person classes. A yellow light will be a hybrid learning mode with a combination of in-person and remote learning. Red light means that learning will occur at home like it has been done this past semester.

“We’re hoping for (green). We’re shooting for the green light,” Seder said. “We want to get our kids back in school but we want to do it safely and we want to do it working cooperatively with all of our local partners. We’re going to do whatever we can to start (green).”

He explained the goal is to start planning with the hopes to be in school buildings 100 percent of the time, but the district needs to be able to adjust if they need to.

“We believe we’ll be getting a Reset and Restart Education guidance document in the coming weeks,” Seder said. “And we believe that guidance will have some mandates and we believe it’ll have some recommendations but we also believe it’s going to allow for some local discretion.”

To help develop plans, a restart committee has been formed. The committee will look at five focus areas along with the reset and restart planning guidelines being released by the Ohio Department of Education. The five focus areas of the restart committee will be educational, health and safety, communications, social and emotional and operational — each with their subcommittee staffed and headed by directors, administrators and parents. Both educational and operational will have their subcommittees as well. Educational will be split into technology, primary grades K-5 and secondary grades 6-12. Operational will be split into transportation, food service and custodial and maintenance.

“I know people want more meat and potatoes on this plate,” Seder said. “And just so everyone knows, our focus is trying to do everything we can to get back to as normal as we can…We want our kiddos back in school.”

Seder said that the district will do everything they can to keep an open line of communication between them in the public about how they are going about restarting school in the fall. Hopefully, he continued, guidance from the state will be available within the next week and more information about the restart of school will be out to the public before the next board meeting.

The board also:

•Approved a contract with the Knox County Educational Service Center for the fiscal year 2021 for an estimated $2,206,645.64 for contract services to be paid bi-monthly throughout the fiscal year.

•Approved an agreement with the Licking Area Computer Association for computer, data processing and application services.

•Approved a field house agreement with the Knox Community Hospital for strength and conditioning services for students and the use of the weight room and walking track.

•Approved a contractual agreement with Mansfield Psychological Services for educational psychology reports for the district.

•Approved the secondary math curriculum of Reveal Math.

•Approved various personnel items, including retirements, resignations and committees.