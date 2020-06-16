MOUNT VERNON — Lawrence R. Henry, 92, of Mount Vernon, passed away Friday, June 12, 2020, at the Knox Community Hospital. He was born May 28, 1928, in Mount Vernon to the late Leonard L. and Edna M. (Winbigler) Henry.

Lawrence graduated from Mount Vernon High School in 1946. He worked in the sales department at G.R. Smith Hardware Store for 45 years. Lawrence enjoyed and collected trains. He was a history buff and enjoyed the History Channel. Above all he loved being around his family.

He is survived by his daughter, Theresa (Dr. Phil) Lawrence; grandchildren, Joel (Elizabeth) Lawrence, Aryn (Manny) Balbin, Erica Hanrahan; and great-grandchildren, Charlotte Lawrence, Zachary Balbin and Zooey Balbin.

Along with his parents, Lawrence is preceded in death by his wife, Helen L. Henry; and a sister, Martha Hoar.

Calling hours will be held Thursday, June 18, from 11 a.m. until the time of the funeral service starting at 12 p.m. at the Flowers-Snyder Funeral Home; 619 E. High St., Mount Vernon, OH 43050, with Joel Lawrence officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Vernon Memorial Gardens.

To view this obituary or leave the family a condolence, visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.

The Flowers-Snyder Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Lawrence R. Henry.