MOUNT VERNON — Iris Ann Moran, 79, of Mount Vernon passed away June 14, 2020, at Country Court Nursing Home. She was born Aug. 24, 1940, in Licking County to Harley and Betty (Minnich) Romine.

Iris enjoyed spending time with her family and volunteering at the church.

She is survived by her sons, Phil (Claire) Moran of Gambier, Randi (Lori) Moran of Utica, Dennis (Michelle) Moran of Newark, Dean Moran of Utica; 15 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren; and brothers, Sherm (Evelyn) Romine of Newark, Robert (Marty) Romine of Newark, Dale (Carolyn) Romine of Beavercreek.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Jackie Lee Moran.

Calling hours will be Thursday June 18, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at The Church of God at God’s Acres, 675 N. Cedar St., Newark, OH 43055; where Funeral Services will be Friday, June 19, at 11 a.m. A Graveside Service will be at 3 p.m. at Mt. Zion Cemetery in Bladensburg.

The Lasater Funeral Home is handling the services for the Moran Family. Please visit www.lasaterfuneralhomes.com.