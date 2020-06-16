FREDERICKTOWN — Benjamin James Gillett, 82, of Fredericktown, passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020, at his residence surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Marshall, Michigan on Nov. 15, 1937, to the late Lowell and Dolores (McNutt) Gillett.

Ben graduated from Jackson High School in 1955 and then attended Eastern Michigan University and earned a bachelor’s degree in Business. He was a member of the Fredericktown Presbyterian Church for over 20 years, and a member of the York Masonic Lodge, and Aladdin Temple Shriners Medical Unit. Ben owned and operated Gillett Associates in Columbus for 48 years.

Ben enjoyed sailing, golf, fishing, hunting and making homemade wine. Most of all Ben loved being around his loving family.

He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Esther (Hire) Gillett; children, Pamela Gillett, Paul (Deb) Gillett, Karen (Steve) Caserta, Linda (John) Wright; grandchildren, Michelle (Ross) Boesch, Alex Tuller, Kelsey Ewing, Rachel Caserta, Christina Caserta, Sarah Gillett; great-grandchildren, Felicity and Amelia Boesch; a sister, Beverly (Larry) Vines-Haynes; several nieces and nephews.

A special thanks goes to the doctors and nurses at the James Cancer Hospital in Columbus.

Along with his parents, Ben is preceded in death by his sister, Janet Barron.

Due to the pandemic, no services will be observed at this time. Pastor Christine Burns will officiate the memorial service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Fredericktown Presbyterian church, 17 S. Main St., Fredericktown, OH 43019, or James Cancer Hospital Solove Research Institute, 460 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, OH 43210.

The Snyder Funeral Home in Fredericktown is honored to serve the family of Benjamin James Gillett.