Airport terminal projects completed

MOUNT VERNON — While many county businesses have experienced full or partial closures due to COVID-19 related state orders and guidelines, Knox County Regional Airport — while prioritizing social distancing and multiple daily wipe-downs of the terminal’s touchable surfaces — never closed.

Substantial remodeling of the airport terminal at a cost of about $552,000 and involving three contractors, has been all but completed over the past three months. The results mean the modern, digitally-upgraded yet small terminal is equipped to handle the decade of the 2020s — and well beyond, Knox County Airport Authority President Chris Cordle and airport Manager Josh Wynn said Monday. A ribbon-cutting is likely to happen in the fall, after a federally funded project of more than $3.1 million to repave the 5,500-foot runway is completed. That project, taken on by Kokosing Construction Co. Inc., is slated to begin July 13 and will close down the airport for 45 days.

Until then, pilots from out-of-town, and local flyers whose aircraft are stored in nearby hangars, will have the opportunity to enjoy the new terminal confines.

The remodeling project was split into Terminal Projects A and B, as well as a major electrical upgrade. Project A has resulted in ADA-compliant restrooms and a new sliding entryway between the terminal and the outside area near the fuel pumps and runway beyond. Wynn noted that the restrooms before were rather “dingy.” The new bathroom entryways are wide enough for wheelchair access, have baby changing stations and include all-new fixtures, as well as wide stalls, with steel grips.

“Our restrooms were half this size before,” Wynn said. “I mean, they’re much nicer now.”

Project A involved a community block grant of $100,000 approved by Knox County Commissioners, with another amount of $21,000 being raised from private donations, Cordle said. The project was completed by Claggett & Sons Inc. of Newark.

Project B involved the renovation of the lobby and office space, flooring, new lobby and office furniture and a conference room addition that has expanded the terminal’s usable space by 672 square feet. The conference room is set up for video conferencing on any number of online platforms such as Zoom. The lobby includes a large wall-mounted video screen similar to the one in the conference room so airport visitors have the means to watch the news and other programs.

“One of the things we want to do is use the airport as a showcase for Knox County businesses and recreational opportunities,” Cordle said. That will also include, he said, a bit more terminal work to display some of the businesses, attractions, as well as educational institutions in Knox County. Recognition plaques acknowledging those who made the project happen are also being planned.

The terminal is also literally “brighter” than before, due to all-new light fixtures that Wynn likens to the “winged looked” of an aircraft. Project B was completed by James P. Finnegan Construction of Shelby at a cost of $172,000 — all privately raised funds from local businesses, non-profit entities and individual donations. Not counting the block grant approved by commissioners, most of the overall terminal project cost came from private philanthropy.

“You know, that’s what we are most proud of,” Cordle said. He added that part of the overall project cost included $18,000 paid to Green Valley Design for architectural and engineering fees.

A third major project, taken on by Jeff Howard Electric at a cost of about $90,000, involved complete electrical rewiring and rerouting of all wires, conduits and circuitry, Cordle said. Several control boxes were involved in the rewiring, including one controlling a rotating beacon for the runway, and a weather station. The original airport central wiring, housed near the old restroom area, dated back to the 1960s.

Still, other costs included in the $552,000 project total included new communications technology and furniture. Wynn, who has been the airport manager for a decade, now enjoys an office with a door behind a modern-looking counter. Before, his “office” was a small space near the corner of the terminal, where he often stood rather than sat as he greeted incoming planes and their pilots.

“This is an all-new, 21st-century airport now,” Wynn said, watching through one of his office windows as a pilot refueled his small plane.

Cordle agreed, offering that the size of the runway — 5,500 feet, and capable of easily handling small to mid-sized regional jets — and other airport features, like hangar space and overall acreage, give the airport an opportunity for future expansion. Many business VIPs make visits and are known to hold impromptu meetings on the fly, something now more easily accommodated with the conference room addition. And Kenyon College parents and prospective students are known to fly in, enter the terminal, to be greeted by Wynn and others before driving off to Gambier.

“First impressions are so important,” Wynn said.