Obituary

Shirley A. Moreland

CENTERBURG — Shirley A. Moreland, of Centerburg, passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020 at St. Ann’s Hospital in Westerville.

The Dowds-Snyder Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Shirley A. Moreland.

 

