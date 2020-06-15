Lois Geneva Ellis

COLUMBUS — Lois Geneva “Neva” Ellis, 88, of Columbus, passed away June 11, 2020. She was born June 2, 1932 in Russell County, Virginia to Harley Graham Dye, Jr. and Lilly Ellen Breedlove Dye. She was the fourth of ten children.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by the love of her life, Dr. Robert C. Ellis, April 3, 2020; and sisters, Marie Dye Long, Zell Dye Church, Peggy Dye Ray, Wanda Dye Jackson.

Neva attended Honaker High School in Honaker, Virginia and completed her degree through American Schools. Along with raising her family and being an amazing homemaker, Neva worked for many years as a bookkeeper for Howard Street Garage and Country Court Convalescent Center in Mount Vernon. During that time frame, she also served as the song director/worship leader at First Church of God on Pine Street, Mount Vernon, for over 25 years. When she was not playing the piano, writing songs, singing or traveling with her family to sing at all different denominations of churches in the community, she was teaching Sunday School, working with the youth group, cooking wonderful meals, and showing loving kindness to everyone she met.

One example of her outreach is that she taught a young co-worker to read and write. That young man went on to become a Christian and minister.

She also worked several years in sales for Marshall Field’s at City Center in Columbus. She enjoyed reading, personal fitness and traveling to Tennessee to visit family, as well as a trip to Hawaii and a cruise to Aruba. She was thrilled every time we had family special occasion get-togethers. She was a wonderful wife, loving mother and adoring grandmother and great-grandmother. She delighted in sharing her and dad’s ‘Love Story’ – how they met, details of their courtship and happy marriage. It gave people hope. She and Dad (her prince charming) will be celebrating their 30th wedding anniversary holding hands in heaven June 18. She leaves a legacy of faith and service to our Lord and Savior, our only hope, Jesus Christ. She made this world a better place.

Neva is survived by daughters, Donna Sue (Mike) Froman, and Kathy (Garry) Wright; son, Ron (Shell) Bostic; stepdaughter, Sharon (Terry) Fickel; grandchildren, Doug (Amy Elizabeth) Wright, Steve (Amy Raye) Wright, Angie (Sean) Dugan, Rod (Heather) Bostic, Mandy (Luke) Todd; step-grandchildren Eric Froman, Jeff Froman, Shannon (Doug) Gillespie, Grant (Sophia) Fickel, Abi Fickel; great-grandchildren, Nathan Wright, Thomas Wright, Chloe Wright, George Wright, Maddie Dugan, Aiden Dugan, Raelyn Todd, Reese Todd, Wes Bostic, Izzy Bostic; step-great-grandchildren Isla Gillespie and Mae Gillespie.

Private family services will be held. In lieu of flowers, please consider sharing your fondest memories at www.schoedinger.com or donating to any fund of your choice to help those in need as a result of the COVID-19 crisis.