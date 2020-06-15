Knox County’s hemp pioneers face slow, methodical baseline year

MOUNT VERNON — The first two weeks of June have been critical for Jeff Gabric, a local farmer and beekeeper, to get his 1 acre of hemp planted along Old Mansfield Road.

Harvesting begins in August, followed by hanging and drying of each flower-producing hemp plant inside a barn in September. It’s all part of a labor-intensive timetable, and a completely organic one that uses no pesticides. Perhaps that makes it a fitting crop to make Gabric a pioneer of sorts — going back to the state’s roots of farming, relying on high-quality soil, rain and little else.

Gabric is part of the Ohio Hemp Farmers Cooperative, and that makes him one of its 50 or so founding members, says Julie Doran, the organization’s creator. This will be a baseline year to see how hemp growers fare. The state took about six months to approve cultivating and processing rules, and there are a lot of them. Their drafting followed the passage of Senate Bill 57 in July 2019.

Gabric and his family have made steady progress ever since March 20, when he became one of the first Knox County residents — if not the first — to receive his hemp cultivation license from the Ohio Department of Agriculture. Doran said there is an also a hemp grower who had a license approved in Howard, and another in Brinkaven.

Gabric, owner of My Bee Supply LLC and an accomplished beekeeper who grows different melons, tomatoes, sweet corn and other crops, ordered his hemp seeds from a prominent greenhouse as well as the Ohio hemp cooperative. His purchases involve two types of hemp, one which produces CBD oil, and another that produces CBG oil. The two plants are similar, and their varietals have names like Topaz, Merlot and LeCreme CBG.

CBD and CBG are cannabinoids, which came from hemp plants similar in appearance to their close relative, marijuana. CBD oil is not considered psychoactive but does have medicinal values, such as pain management. So does CBG, which is thought to offer therapeutic effects that involve interaction with cannabinoid receptors in the brain.

“CBD oil works well for things like pain management, anxiety and sleeping disorders, those are probably its biggest uses,” Gabric explained. “CBG oil can work on diseases like bladder dysfunctions. But all of this stuff is kind of new. They don’t have a lot of research on it yet.”

While the science behind medicinal values of CBD and CBG oil is complex, growing the hemp plants really is not — it just involves a lot of time and effort, Gabric said, along with trial and error. The seedlings initially grow in an air-cooled growing room with artificial lights, with a temperature of 70 degrees ideal for early growth. There are many decisions to be made, Gabric said, such as how close to place the seedlings, planted in trays, to light fixtures.

After three weeks, he takes the trays outside to be placed on sunlit tables, where the young hemp plants — known as “starts,” or sprouts — can remain for up to a week to grow as they get used to natural light. From there, it’s on to being planted in the field.

Gabric has started cautiously, with hemp comprising just 1 acre of his 11 total farming acres. The work during harvest time is labor-intensive, and he didn’t want to overdo it his first year as he learns the trade of hemp production. But the acre will grow about 2,000 plants, all of them female — meaning they were not pollinated and thereby do not have seeds.

Those 2,000 plants should yield about two to three pounds of biomass per plant, he said, the part of the plant that is sent on to processing operations for distillation into hemp oil. That means he expects at least 4,000 pounds of biomass to be produced.

“New growers don’t want to get into hemp growing on a large-acreage scale, not right away,” Doran said. “That’s how up to 80 percent of them fail in their first year. It should be quality over quantity. After all, it’s medicine we’re growing.” She added that one of the benefits of the hemp cooperative, besides finding processors to market product to, is providing hemp cultivation expert consultants who can visit co-op members when called upon to help navigate their crop production.

Gabric showed the copious amount of cultivation and processing rules the ODA has laid out that must be followed. For example, although planting each hemp plot has a fee of just $500, any space between them, such as a fence, means it’s a different hemp crop. And that means putting down another $500.

The state also strictly regulates the amount of THC, or Tetrahydrocannabinol, the psychoactive ingredient in cannabis plants. The state will come to his farm, likely in August, to test his hemp biomass and make sure they are not more than three-tenths of 1 percent THC content. Never mind, Gabric said, that a difference of 0.3 to 0.5 would be negligible because the THC content of marijuana is far, far higher. Also, he said, THC can be lessened during processing.

“We’re just trying to grown a crop for its oil,” he said, looking at the tome of state rules posted online. “Are there this many rules for soybeans?”

But in the end, come harvest time, he hopes it will all be worth it. Farmers who already have extensive experience in an agricultural endeavor, and have made it work like his beekeeping, may have the wits to make it happen despite the red tape, he offered.

Doran said hemp production was outlawed in Ohio during the 1930s. So Gabric’s efforts, and those of others within the hemp cooperative, have been a long time in the making.