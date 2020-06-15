CENTERBURG — John R. Siegel, 78, of Centerburg passed away late Thursday evening, June 11, 2020 at St. Ann’s Hospital in Westerville. He was born March 26, 1942 in Mount Vernon to the late Robert and Ruth (Ueltschy) Siegel.

John married the love of his life, Sue (Davis) Siegel in Centerburg, Sept. 4, 1966, and together they shared 53 years of marriage. He went on to proudly serve his country as a member of the United States Army.

A pipefitter for 40 years, John was a member of Plumbers and Pipefitters Local Union 189, a member of the Centerburg school board for 8 years, the Mt. Zion Masonic Lodge #9, and the Centerburg United Methodist Church. He was a 1960 graduate of Johnstown Monroe High School. John was an amusing character, known for his many colorful sayings. He enjoyed golf, and spending time with his family.

Left to cherish John’s memory are his loving wife, Sue Siegel; daughter, Mindy (Bryan) Carter of Erie, MI; son, Chad (Lisa) Siegel of Centerburg; grandchildren, Evan, Braden, and Tylan Siegel, Kylie and Levi Carter; brothers: William (Jackie) Siegel, and Thomas (Nancy) Siegel; and several other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, June 17, from 5-7 p.m. at the DeVore-Snyder Funeral Home, 637 N. Ohio 61 at Ohio 3, Sunbury, where services celebrating John’s life will be held Thursday, June 18, at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Eastview Cemetery with military honors provided by the Knox County Honor Guard.

Contributions in John’s memory may be made to the Centerburg United Methodist Church.

The DeVore-Snyder Funeral Home of Sunbury is honored to serve this veteran and his family.

