Drive-thru COVID19 testing next week at Centerburg

CENTERBURG – Knox Public Health will offer another drive-thru opportunity next week to collect specimens for COVID-19 testing. The test site will be at Centerburg High School on Monday, June 22 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The testing will be available to anyone with or without symptoms, age 18 yrs. and older and regardless of where they live or work. Attendees do not have to have an appointment to participate in the drive-thru. Paperwork will be completed on-site.

The testing is free whether or not a participant has medical insurance. Insurance information will be collected to help cover lab processing costs. However, if someone does not have insurance, there is still no cost to the participant.

The testing will be by nasal swab and will detect the presence COVID-19. It is not antibody testing.

In the meantime, testing is available by appointment-only through Knox Public Health and the Community Health Center in Mount Vernon at 11660 Upper Gilchrist Rd. and in Danville at 16 E. Main St. (beside Conway’s Pharmacy). The onsite appointments for testing have the same criteria as the drive-thru: available to anyone with or without symptoms, age 18 yrs. and older, regardless of where they live or work and no cost. Paperwork for an onsite appointment is done over the phone. When the testing participant arrives onsite, they will stay in their vehicle and a nurse will come outside to administer the test.

For more information about the Centerburg drive-thru clinic or to make an appointment to be tested, call the COVID-19 Call Line at 740-399-8014.

