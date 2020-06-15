Photography

Cleaning up the village

10:05 am
Mount Vernon News

 

Fred Main/News Village of Fredericktown employees Mike Warner, center, and Matt Thompson, right, help a resident place old mattresses in a dumpster Saturday during Dumpster Day in the village. A long line of residents for most of the morning helped fill a record eight dumpsters during the event.

Fred Main: 740-397-5333 or fmain@mountvernonnews.com and on Twitter, @http://twitter.com/mountvernonnews

 

 

