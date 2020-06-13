MOUNT VERNON — Vesta “Faye” Boggs, 89, of Mount Vernon, formerly of Centerburg, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Friday morning, June 12, 2020, at her home. She was born May 25, 1931, in Banner, Kentucky, to the late Oliver and Goldie (Curtis) Hall. Faye was a founding member of the Fredericktown Freewill Baptist Church and a Mamaw to her church family she loved so dearly.

Faye is survived by her son, Delmos (Donna) Boggs of Mount Vernon; grandchildren, Aaron (Elizabeth) Boggs of Mount Vernon and Eric (Sara) Boggs of Delaware; great-grandchildren, Rachel, Aidan, Natalie, Adalyn, Ellie and Alexander; sisters, Patsy June (James) Wilson of Willard and Shelby Jean (Ted) Goodman of Centerburg; and several loving nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Faye was preceded in death by her loving and devoted husband, Delmos Elmer Boggs in 2003, whom she longed to see unto the moment of her departure; sisters, Margaret Ousley and Margie Smith; brothers, Roy, Otto and J.P. Hall; and beloved niece LouVern Ousley.

The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Tuesday, June 16, at the Freewill Baptist Church, 102 Columbus Road, Fredericktown. A funeral service celebrating the life of Faye will follow the viewing at 12 p.m. with her grandsons, Pastor Aaron Boggs and Minister Eric Boggs officiating. Burial will follow in Bloomfield Cemetery near Sparta.

