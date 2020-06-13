MOUNT VERNON — Ruby J. Curry Thiel, of Mount Vernon, passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Ohio Eastern Star Home. Ruby was born Oct. 6, 1932, in East Gulf, West Virginia, to the late Ed and Geneva (White) Bottomley.

Ruby was a hard-working individual who loved her children unconditionally. She is survived by her daughter, Patty Curry; sons, Gene (Jonette) Curry, Greg (Lyla) Curry and Calvin Curry, daughter-in-law, Tobey Huggins, and their families; stepchildren, Becky, Mike and Denny and their families, all of Michigan; a sister, Loretta Johnson of Illinois; and sister-in-law, Viola “Vi” Bottomley of Newark, and their families; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and a great-great-granddaughter; nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Ruby was preceded in death by her son, Joseph “Joe” Curry; her first husband, James “Bud” Curry; her brother; Houston “Shorty” Bottomley; a brother, James “Sonny” Bottomley; and second husband, Reilly Thiel.

The family would like to thank all of the wonderful people/staff at Ohio Eastern Star Home and also a special thank-you to the Kindred Hospice staff of Mount Vernon.

In following with Ruby’s wishes there will be no calling hours or funeral service. The Dowds-Snyder Funeral Home of Mount Vernon is honored to serve the family of Ruby J. Curry.

Donations can be made in memory of Ruby to Kindred Hospice of Mount Vernon.

