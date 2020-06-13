Richard Rieman

MOUNT VERNON — Richard “Dick” Rieman, 84, died at home Friday, June 12, 2020, after a lengthy battle with diabetes and kidney disease.

Dick was born June 8, 1936, in Putnam County to Albert and Mary (Niese) Rieman. He was a dairy farmer for many years on his farm near Butler, and was a member of the St. Luke Catholic Church in Danville.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Rebecca; his first wife, Linda M. (Assenheimer) Rieman in September of 1988; and a sister, Ruth Anne Delarber.

Surviving are his wife, Janice (Storer) Rieman of Mount Vernon; his children, John (Deb) Rieman of Marion, Tom (Karen) Rieman of Mount Vernon, Mary (Bob) Oare of Butler, Janel (Tony) Kilby of Miamisburg, and Craig McKee of Eaton; 14 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; his sisters, Eileen (Jim) Gwirtz and Betty Gwirtz, both of Crestline; and a brother-in-law, John Delarber of New Washington.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, June 15, at St. Luke Church in Danville. Father Homer Blubaugh will officiate. Burial will follow in St. Luke Cemetery. COVID-19 precautions will be observed during Mass.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the church, 307 S. Market St., PO Box P Danville, 43014. The Fischer Funeral Home in Danville is handling arrangements. Condolences can be shared at fischerfuneralhome.com