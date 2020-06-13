News reopens

Photography

Joshua Morrison/News The Mount Vernon News will reopen its doors to the public Monday. The office hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Production Manager Dean Hammons and Ad Design Manager Joshua Worster install a plexiglass divider in the lobby. News items and payments can still be left in the Vine Street dropbox or online via mountvernonnews.com

Joshua Morrison/Mount Vernon News

