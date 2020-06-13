MVNU coaches adjusting to recruiting in a pandemic

MOUNT VERNON — Building a program is difficult under normal circumstances. Mount Vernon Nazarene men’s volleyball coach Doug Sherer is trying to do it in the middle of a pandemic.

His team will play its first season as a varsity sport next spring after one season as a club sport. The Cougars got five games into the season before the coronavirus pandemic. The lost year will not impact the team’s varsity status next season.

Spring is an important time of year for winter sports like women’s basketball.

“That’s when we bring in a ton of sophomores and juniors,” said Amanda Short, who will enter her sixth season as the MVNU women’s basketball coach this winter. “I always invite them to play in open gyms. I really prefer to see them with my team just to see how they interact (and) if they fit into our style … because we like to play fast.”

The process continues into the summer and fall where Short would watch recruits in AAU tournaments before whittling down the list even more. She would usually have an offer out in the fall where the focus goes back to the upcoming season.

Short recently landed Tiffin University transfer Maria Dobson. Dobson averaged 2.4 points per game in 23 games for the Dragons last season as a freshman.

Dobson joined the Cougars sight unseen.

“She hasn’t seen campus in person,” Short said. “We haven’t even seen her in person. (It was) all a couple of phone conversations and watching game film on her from high school and this past season in college. That’s never happened before for me or for her, as far as not visiting a place before. But through the coaches she talked to, felt most comfortable with me and knows about our program and stuff like that. So, that was the most unique situation for us this year.”

While the 2021 men’s volleyball team is mostly filled out, he’s worried about bringing on athletes for beyond next season. Spring is a prime time of year to get out and evaluate talent.

“I’m looking at juniors in high school during their high school season (in a normal year),” Sherer said. “My season will typically end in March and the high school season will kick off in early April and May and June is states for most places. So, it is, for me, the busiest time of year because I want to reach the juniors to get them to come in for visits so they have a chance to see the campus early.”

But the campus has been closed for visits until recently.

“It’s challenging, but if the opportunity is there, I want them to come see our campus,” Sherer said. “That’s a huge selling point for us.”

“We did have a virtual tour that admissions put together for us,” Short said. “I was able to send that link (to recruits). It’s worked because, obviously, we got (Dobson). It’s not ideal, but they can at least see what campus kind of looks like through seeing ‘film’, I guess you could say. That got them at least intrigued enough to schedule visit when we’re actually able to do it face to face this week.”

Filling out a roster for a brand-new program is difficult in normal circumstances. Sherer has had to sell prospective recruits on the new program without the benefit of inviting them to campus for a visit or sitting with parents in their living room.”

Boys volleyball is not sanctioned by the Ohio High School Athletic Association. There were to be 90 teams in the state competing this spring before the season was cancelled because of the pandemic, which was up from 82 in 2019.

That doesn’t give Sherer a big pool to recruit exclusively in state. So, he looked outside the state to fill out his roster.

Still, he hasn’t had to look far to help fill out his roster. Three incoming freshmen, Mitchell Jessup, Landon Ewers and Spencer Stanley, played high school ball at Mount Vernon.

“They have a great program there,” Sherer said. “In 2019, they went to state. Spencer Stanley is one of the top hitters in the state. Ewers out of the middle is extremely quick and can offer a ton. Then you got Mitchell Jessup, who was just coming into his own as a player. I’m thrilled to have these guys.”

In a normal year, he would use websites and then visit club tournaments to help cultivate a list of athletes.

“(Going to a tournament) helps to be there because you can be face to face versus Skype or a Zoom meeting,” Sherer said. “Kids want to put a face to everything. If you do it face to face, they’re more inclined to want to sit down with you.”

Short uses word of mouth from coaches as a tool to help whittle down her list.

“A lot of (high school or AAU) coaches will email me and tell me that they have this player or that player,” she said. “Most of the time, they send me game film or a highlight film. So, I take a look at that and see if it’s someone that we are truly interested in and if we are, that’s when we invite them on campus.”

She’s had to rely more on game film to evaluate talent lately.

“You have to trust your gut when you talk to (prospective athletes) on the phone as far as the culture aspect, whether they fit into our culture (or not),” Short said. “I’ve relied on getting game film from coaches late in their season. I’ll watch three games all the way through.”

MVNU is an NAIA school and not restricted by NCAA recruiting rules.

“I don’t have any blackout periods,” Sherer said. “I can talk to freshmen and sophomores where NCAA can’t talk to sophomores or freshmen. So, they can only go to these big (club) tournaments to watch.

“They also have to wait to the end of the day to talk to athletes where if I’m watching a match play out and I see an athlete get done, I can approach the coach and go talk to the athlete and hand them a card. So, I have a little leg up on the NCAA coaches … which is great.”