How quickly do you think the economy will recover from COVID-19?

“I mean seriously, I think it’s going to be more than a year. A lot of businesses their fiscal year is being impacted starting 2022. The 2021-2022 budget is already done. So you’re looking ahead to ‘22 (and ‘23).” Michelle Hutcheson, Mount Vernon

“I think it’s going to take at least a year to two years. I just think that people are out of work and they’re not being able to get back to work. I don’t look for us to have another stimulus in the near future and there are just too many unemployed people.” Lisa Cookman, Gambier

“You got to open things up first. Especially in town, you can’t even open things up. We still have places (shut) down in town. You’re a small town. You need small companies to open up.” Adamm Obryan, Mount Vernon

“I think it’s going to take a long time. A lot of people are unemployed. I don’t think the top government is giving us the backing that we need for small businesses.” Jeff Laughlin, Mount Vernon

“Maybe by 2021. That’s just a guess.” Melissa Earnest, Mount Vernon

“I would think not very quickly. So many people are out of work now. Getting them all back to work in a safe manner is going to be a challenge.” Doug McGregor, Springfield

* * *

Mount Vernon News: 740-397-5333 or news@mountvernonnews.com and on Twitter, @mountvernonnews