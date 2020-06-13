Danville, courthouse put in for CDBG

MOUNT VERNON — During a grant-related public hearing Thursday, Danville Village Administrator Freedom Desich said he looks forward to the day when his local fire department, the Eastern Knox County Joint Fire District, no longer has to drive out to the village’s water plant to fill up its fire engine tanks.

Construction of an 8-inch water line on South Mickley and South Richards streets, which will replace 1-inch, 2-inch, and 4-inch lines that are known to burst, will take care of the problem, he said. When the new 8-inch line is completed, fire personnel will be able to fill up fire tanks at their station.

Desich offered comments during the second public hearing for 2020 Program Year Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding for Knox County. The hearing, before Knox County Commissioners, included grant descriptions and a timetable from Amy Schocken, the county’s grant writer and consultant. The hearing covered two projects, one the Danville Critical Infrastructure Grant, which will provide $500,000 in grant funds and a contribution from Danville of $104,000. It also covered a CDBG allocation of $158,000 for handicapped access improvements at the Knox County Courthouse and Knox County Service Center. Schocken said the Danville project will provide a total of 2,600 line feet of water line on South Mickley Street and South Richards Street. A total of 30 homes will be served, as will Eastern Knox County JFD and St. Luke Catholic Church. She supplied a map of the proposed water lines that already exist in the area and the new, larger line. Although the new 8-inch line will come close to Danville elementary and junior high school, the school will continue to be served by an existing 6-inch line. The project will involve two new fire hydrants and three relocated fire hydrants. The courthouse and service center projects will both provide push-button doors for improved handicapped access. The courthouse will also provide a ramp and related improvements for the building’s north side entrance from Chestnut Street. The service center’s automated door will be on the west side of the building next to the courthouse parking lot. Administration costs are $28,000 for the courthouse/service center, and $30,000 for the Danville project. Grant applications are due to the state June 12, with grant awards anticipated by August 2020. Knox County Administrator Jason Booth said he would like to see the courthouse/service center project start in the spring of 2021 and be completed soon after. The Danville Critical Infrastructure project is far more involved, with nearly one-half mile of an 8-inch water line to be installed on two streets. Once funded, the project is not scheduled for completion until August 2022.

Larry Di Giovanni: 740-397-5333 or larry@mountvernonnews.com and on Twitter, @mountvernonnews