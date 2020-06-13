Coshocton Avenue damaged power lines a difficult fix

MOUNT VERNON — A fiber optic line, mixed in with power lines in a tree brought down in Wednesday’s storm, was part of the reason for the extended closure of Coshocton Avenue in the area of Center Run creek.

Mount Vernon Street Superintendent Tom Hinkle said Friday that the road was closed Wednesday and part of Thursday due to repairs to the power lines, as well as the removal of the downed tree. AEP took a break on the line at midnight Wednesday, as their crews had been out for hours and needed a break, Hinkle said, and returned in the morning. They further had to work around the fiber optic line.

“My understanding is this is a major (fiber optic) line serving a big part of Coshocton Avenue,” Hinkle said. “We couldn’t just cut it and move it out of the way.”

Hinkle said the lines got tangled in the tree branches along with the power lines. A utility pole was also snapped.

The downed lines were in a problematic location because there is no easy way for trucks to go around Center Run. A Mount Vernon Police Officer was stationed at Park Street to direct semis to the detour route, which involved going north on Ohio 3 to Vernonview and back to Coshocton Avenue.

Hinkle said once the Coshocton Avenue problem was fixed, crews set out Thursday to do clean-up of other trees brought down in the storm.

The storm clean-up took away time from mowing and alley work. Hinkle said the city is graveling and grading alleys, and will continue to work on them when crews are available.

A 60-foot section of galvanized metal storm sewer pipe was replaced with double-wall corrugated plastic tile. Hinkle said the line had corroded away and was clogged to the point that water could no longer move through.

Parks and buildings and grounds

City Safety Services Director Rick Dzik, reporting for Parks and Buildings and Grounds Superintendent Dave Carpenter, said that playground equipment maintained by the city is open. However, the city will have no regular sanitization schedule, and those wishing to use the equipment should bring hand sanitizer and wipes.

Dzik said an estimate on how much it would cost to sanitize the playground equipment on a regular schedule would run around $1,000 per day.

The Rastin Tower has also reopened, but will be limited to 10 people at a time. The tower has a gate system that counts people as they come and go and was previously set up to allow 50 people on the tower at a time.

The Hiawatha pool has been drained and winterized.

Police and Fire

Mount Vernon used a boxed-in camera to record the George Floyd protests at Public Square.

Dzik said the camera, which was set up on a balcony at the Plaza Building facing southeast to the square, was used to make a record in case there were any incidents that the police or city would later have to look into.

Both protests ended peacefully.

Mount Vernon Fire Chief Chad Christopher reported that the department received new extraction equipment this week. The equipment is used to open a way to persons who are entrapped, usually in a vehicle.

The equipment includes a cutting unit and a unit that peels back metal. The new apparatus are powered by battery packs.

Utilities

Assistant Director of Public Utilities Ken Griffith reported that the city is assessing manholes. The assessment will look for problems with the manhole structure, and determine where repairs are needed.

Manholes that are taking on extra rainwater, either through cracks below the surface or through the manhole cover, could be contributing to inflow and infiltration (I & I) issues that result in the wastewater plant and lift stations being overwhelmed during rain events, City Engineer Brian Ball said.

The utilities department is further investigating a water leak on Coshocton Avenue that has manifested in a crack in the roadway. Griffith said it is not known where the water is coming from.

Engineer

Bids for the Eastmoor Drive waterline project came in well below the $804,000 estimate, with the low bidder, Palmer & Son Excavating, coming in at $549,480.50. The highest bid was $796,864, from Layton, Inc. The bids are still being reviewed and the project has not been awarded.

Ball said if the city can realize substantial savings on the project, the leftover funds may be used to do another water project on the city’s list.

The Eastmoor project will connect dead-end lines at Eastmoor, Upland Terrace and Dogwood Terrace, then go over to another dead end line that serves Country Court nursing home. The lines will loop down to Coshocton Avenue.