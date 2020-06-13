A fresh weekly event in Fredericktown

FREDERICKTOWN — The Fredericktown Farmer’s Market vendors got together Thursday to sell some fresh produce to the community.

The organizers of the Fredericktown Farmer’s Market wanted to create an event that would bring the community together. Their vision was to bring people together to sell each other healthy produce that is all-natural and of a good variety. The organizers also wanted people to get together and socialize.

The social aspect of this event is important and significant in this time of the COVID-19 crisis. Even though there are challenges to having events such as the Fredericktown Farmer’s Market, the organizers still view the market as important and necessary as long as its held in a safe and sanitary manner.

The event has become a cherished event in Fredericktown in the few years of its existence. It is a place where people can not only sell produce, but also talk and have a good time. The coffee shop Brickhouse Grind is right next to the Fredericktown Farmer’s Market and the two local business ventures complement each other very nicely.

“It’s been awesome having Brickhouse Grind next door because not only do the Brickhouse Grind customers get to check out some great produce, but they can also go and get some coffee,” said Matthew Caputo, one of the event organizers. “We can support each other that way.”

Even though the Fredericktown Farmer’s Market is continued success in the community of Fredericktown, the COVID-19 crisis has dramatically impacted the number of customers and vendors that show up to the market.

“The foot traffic has decreased because of the COVID crisis,” said Caputo. “The crowds are just not coming out yet. Hopefully they will.”

The event organizers have had to make sure that there are necessary social distancing measures in place, such as making sure that the vendors and the customers are at least six feet apart. The vendors also have to wear masks and gloves as other precautions against COVID-19.

“This year the Fredericktown Farmer’s Market looks a little different,” said Colleen Gregg, an event organizer. “In past years we have had more social activities in conjunction with the market. This year, it’s just the market and no social events.”

The market will be getting more and more fresh produce as the year goes on. This means that people in the community of Fredericktown and the neighboring areas of Knox County can have the opportunity to get locally grown and healthy food from community vendors.

For more information, one can visit the Fredericktown Farmer’s Market Facebook page.

The farmer’s market is open from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursdays.