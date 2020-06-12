Obituary

Ruby J. Thiel

MOUNT VERNON — Ruby J. Thiel, 87, of Mount Vernon, passed away on Thursday, June 11, 2020, at the Ohio Eastern Star Home surrounded by her loving family. The Dowds-Snyder Funeral Home of Mount Vernon is honored to serve the family of Ruby J. Thiel.

 

