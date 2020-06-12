Lot split opens door for coffee shop

MOUNT VERNON — Mount Vernon residents have a new coffee-based venue to look forward to at 987-989 Coshocton Avenue. The coffee-based venue will be replacing the Holiday Hair shop that is in the outbuilding in front of Fiesta Mexicana and Dollar Tree.

This information was revealed at Thursday’s Municipal Planning Commission meeting via Zoom. James T. Coon of Northstar Ventures, LLC, revealed a little bit about the future of what is now the Holiday Hair building.

“The site will feature a coffee-based user,” Coon said. “I’m not permitted to specifically say who the user is at this time.”

The main focus of the meeting was a lot split request for Parcel #66-07588.000, which is the lot that the Holiday Hair building is on. The applicant or agent for the split was Coon. The grantor of the request was Gorjian Valley Plaza Realty, LLC (a realty company based in Great Neck, New York), et al. The grantee of the lot split request was Northstar Ventures, LLC.

The lot will essentially be a split of the current 6.235-acre parcel at into two distinctly separate and smaller parcels — 1.002 acres and 5.233 acres (which includes the building housing Dollar Tree).

Northstar Ventures, LLC, on behalf of the owner, also requested a reduction in the number of parking spaces required by the zoning code for the larger multi-tenant retail center.

When the project is complete and the new coffee-based business is in place, the site will individually meet development standards with 25 parking spaces on the smaller parcel. To meet current development standards, the overall site (both parts of the parcel) will have to have 344 parking spaces. The owner of the parcel is adding 25 additional parking spaces to the current 280 that are in the space to make the parking lot what is known as “less non-conforming” (or less not up to code or design) by having a total of 305 spaces on the parcel size.

The number of parking spaces and space within the parcel will be factored into a drive-through that will be established on the side of the building facing Coshocton Avenue.

The parcel split was voted unanimously in favor of by chairman Matthew Starr and the attending commission members.