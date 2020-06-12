Betty J. Brown

CENTERBURG — Betty Jane Montgomery Brown, 95, was born in Mount Vernon on June 23, 1924, to Lloyd Vernon Montgomery and Gladys Eloise (Updike) Montgomery. She passed away June 9, 2020, in Centerburg.

A lifelong resident of Centerburg, Betty’s life revolved around her family, church, handwork and community.

She graduated from Centerburg High School in 1942 and was involved in Chapel Choir, Drama Club, Girls Athletic Association, and Future Homemakers of America. After high school she completed a course of study at Mount Vernon Business School.

Betty Montgomery married Richard W. Brown on Sept. 7, 1943, in Riverside, California, where Richard was stationed for training with the U.S. Army. Over their 72 years together they enjoyed many activities with community and extended family such as family dinners and celebrations, travel throughout the United States, and family gatherings at Lake Hope. They chaperoned many youth study trips and sharing with their church family. They were always ready to support children and grandchildren however they could. They spent many hours raising vegetables and flowers, and caring for family pets including cats, dogs, horses, sheep, and llamas. In later years eating at Watt’s Restaurant in Utica, as often as three times per week, provided good food and good friends.

Betty grew up in the Centerburg United Methodist Church and served in many capacities as an adult, including many years as the church financial secretary, and baked cinnamon rolls for the church’s food booth at the Knox County Fair. She was a member of Circle One of the United Methodist Women and helped cook and serve many meals at Producers Livestock and for Centerburg Lions Club. Betty was skilled at knitting, textile painting, sewing and cooking. She was an excellent friend and neighbor to many, always dependable and willing to do whatever she could. Betty lived in Centerburg in the same home from age 7 until the fall of 2016, over 85 years.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sister and brother in law, Margaret Taylor and Robert Taylor.

Family left to share her memories are children Gloria Parsisson and Pam (Tom) Stewart; four grandchildren, Mark Parsisson, Craig (Kelly) Stewart, Todd (Megan) Stewart, Megan (Matt) Weade; and three great-grandchildren, Mason Stewart, Emma Parsisson, and MacIntyre Stewart.

Arrangements are with DeVore-Snyder Funeral Home, 637 St. Rt. 61, Sunbury. Calling hours will be Monday, June 15, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Funeral service will be Tuesday, June 16, at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial to follow at Eastview Cemetery in Centerburg. If you cannot attend, please consider sending a card to Box 333, Centerburg, OH 43011 with your memories of Betty and how she touched your life.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation can be made to Centerburg United Methodist, P.O. Box 907, Centerburg, OH 43011.