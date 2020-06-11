News | Photography

Three injured in crash

10:34 am
Mount Vernon News

 

Joshua Morrison/News A two-car crash Wednesday at the intersection of Vanatta Road and Johnstown Road sent three people to Columbus-area hospitals. Central Ohio Joint Fire District, Monroe Township (Licking County), Homer, Mount Vernon, Knox County Sheriff’s Office and Ohio State Highway Patrol were on scene. One driver was reportedly ejected. Two were transported from the scene by Air Evac LifeTeam and SurvivorFlight. Messages left with the OSHP were left unreturned.

Joshua Morrison/News
A two-car crash Wednesday at the intersection of Vanatta Road and Johnstown Road sent three people to Columbus-area hospitals. Central Ohio Joint Fire District, Monroe Township (Licking County), Homer, Mount Vernon, Knox County Sheriff’s Office and Ohio State Highway Patrol were on scene. One driver was reportedly ejected. Two were transported from the scene by Air Evac LifeTeam and SurvivorFlight. Messages left with the OSHP were left unreturned.

 

Joshua Morrison: 740-397-5333 or admin@mountvernonnews.com and on Twitter, @mvn_jmorrison

 

 

Previous Story

Next Story

  • Share Story

 

 

 