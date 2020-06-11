Miller: ‘Community spread’ still here

MOUNT VERNON — On Wednesday, the day the state allowed the reopening of entertainment venues including movie theaters, zoos and public recreation centers, Knox Public Health Commissioner Julie Miller had a message for county residents. It came from a question asked during her weekly health update offered through a Facebook Live videocast.
The question was whether or not Knox County has COVID-19-related “community spread,” meaning cases of the coronavirus generating from within Knox County.
“It appears we do,” Miller said, explaining that the two seniors who tested positive during the community drive-thru testing last week, a 65-year-old woman and a 75-year-old man, had not traveled out of Knox County. Both showed mild symptoms before they tested positive.
KPH was also informed Tuesday that a 72-year-old county resident, tested in Richland County, was also positive for COVID-19. He had no known exposure and was also likely a case of community spread, she said.
The county’s 30th positive COVID-19 case came into KPH Wednesday morning, involving another 72-year-old man, KPH spokesperson Pam Palm said. It appears he contracted the virus in the county.
“The answer is yes — we have some community spread here,” Miller offered.
The recent positive cases show that county residents still need to take precautions in their workplaces, such as wearing masks and engaging in frequent disinfecting of workspaces, according to Miller. She has also recommended that customers wear masks when going into stores.
Miller offered that parents concerned with the reopening of playgrounds should consider wiping down items their children play on, such as the chains and seats on swingsets.
Miller noted that openings set for June 19 include casinos, racinos, amusement parks and water parks. But she noted that Hiawatha Water Park in Mount Vernon will remain closed for the season. She added that the state of Oregon reopened some of the same businesses Ohio is now — and had 5,000 new COVID-19 cases within a week.
As for local public schools, Miller said their boards of education will decide when they reopen. The prevailing view seems to be reopening at about the normal time in August, she added. To prepare, KPH and its Community Health Center are preparing to announce next week an expanded schedule for child immunizations. Last month, KPH started offering vaccines for children ages 2 months to 2 years, which in June was expanded to children up to age 7 but by appointment only. Thus far appointments are only on Fridays.
Each year, KPH administers more than 7,000 doses of immunizations including those needed for infants and toddlers as well as school-age children. Adult vaccines are also offered for Tetanus, Shingles, influenza and pneumonia.
KPH also clarified recent COVID-19 testing undertaken by medical personnel from the Ohio National Guard, under a directive from Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and state health Director Amy Acton. At nursing homes, only staff members are being tested, Palm said. All 145 staff members at the Ohio Eastern Star Home tested negative June 3, which included 26 staff who reside outside Knox County.
At Mount Vernon Developmental Center on May 27, a total of 286 staff and residents all tested negative. Included in the figure were 67 residents, a small number of whom had been retested. Most of the employees tested, 170, reside in Knox County.
* * *
|Results
|Age
|Gender
|Tested in
|Details
|Current Status
|3/20
|28
|Female
|Franklin
|Works in Franklin County; Not Hospitalized
|Recovered
|3/23
|71
|Male
|Knox
|Traveled from Florida; Hospitalized at KCH
|Recovered
|3/29
|38
|Male
|Licking
|Works in Franklin County
|Recovered
|3/30
|72
|Female
|Franklin
|Hospitalized at KCH
|Recovered
|Results
|Age
|Gender
|Tested in
|Details
|Current Status
|4/1
|90
|Male
|Florida
|Hospitalized in Florida
|Deceased
|4/4
|42
|Male
|Knox
|Not Hospitalized
|Recovered
|4/5
|72
|Female
|Knox
|Exposed to a confirmed case in another county
|Recovered
|4/8
|28
|Male
|Knox
|Works in Marion County; Not hospitalized
|Recovered
|4/10
|77
|Female
|Knox
|No Known Exposure
|Recovered
|4/12
|22
|Female
|Knox
|Works in Knox and Franklin County
|Recovered
|4/15
|54
|Male
|Knox
|Works in Marion County
|Recovered
|4/19
|37
|Female
|Knox
|Works in Richland County
|Recovered
|4/21
|39
|Male
|Knox
|Exposure to another confirmed case
|Recovered
|4/22
|54
|Male
|Knox
|Works in Knox County
|Recovered
|4/23
|45
|Male
|Knox
|Healthcare worker in Marion County
|Recovered
|4/29
|79
|Female
|Knox
|Recently returned from Florida
|Recovered
|Results
|Age
|Gender
|Tested in
|Details
|Current Status
|5/1
|58
|Male
|Franklin
|Works in Franklin County
|Recovered
|5/1
|32
|Male
|Knox
|Works in Franklin County
|Recovered
|5/3
|30
|Female
|Knox
|Works in Licking County
|Recovered
|5/6
|56
|Female
|Knox
|Healthcare worker in Mahoning and Knox County
|Recovered
|5/15
|56
|Female
|Franklin
|Healthcare worker in Franklin County
|Recovered
|5/17
|2
|Male
|Franklin
|Tested at Children’s Hospital; Exposed to positive case
|Recovered
|5/18
|53
|Male
|Knox
|Works in Marion County
|Recovered
|5/28
|29
|Female
|Knox
|Exposed to a positive case
|Recovered
|5/29
|63
|Male
|Knox
|Works in Union County
|Hospitalized at OSU
|Results
|Age
|Gender
|Tested in
|Details
|Current Status
|6/6
|65
|Female
|Knox
|Tested at KPH drive-thru
|Home Isolation
|6/7
|75
|Male
|Knox
|Tested at KPH drive-thru
|Home Isolation
|6/8
|31
|Male
|Delaware
|Healthcare worker in Franklin County
|Home Isolation
|6/9
|72
|Male
|Richland
|Tested prior to medical procedure
|Home Isolation
|6/10
|74
|Male
|Knox
|No known exposure; Community spread
|Home Isolation
SOURCE: Knox Public Health June 11, 2020 @ 10:20 a.m.
Larry Di Giovanni: 740-397-5333 or larry@mountvernonnews.com and on Twitter, @mountvernonnews