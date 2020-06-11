Miller: ‘Community spread’ still here

MOUNT VERNON — On Wednesday, the day the state allowed the reopening of entertainment venues including movie theaters, zoos and public recreation centers, Knox Public Health Commissioner Julie Miller had a message for county residents. It came from a question asked during her weekly health update offered through a Facebook Live videocast.

The question was whether or not Knox County has COVID-19-related “community spread,” meaning cases of the coronavirus generating from within Knox County.

“It appears we do,” Miller said, explaining that the two seniors who tested positive during the community drive-thru testing last week, a 65-year-old woman and a 75-year-old man, had not traveled out of Knox County. Both showed mild symptoms before they tested positive.

KPH was also informed Tuesday that a 72-year-old county resident, tested in Richland County, was also positive for COVID-19. He had no known exposure and was also likely a case of community spread, she said.

The county’s 30th positive COVID-19 case came into KPH Wednesday morning, involving another 72-year-old man, KPH spokesperson Pam Palm said. It appears he contracted the virus in the county.

“The answer is yes — we have some community spread here,” Miller offered.

The recent positive cases show that county residents still need to take precautions in their workplaces, such as wearing masks and engaging in frequent disinfecting of workspaces, according to Miller. She has also recommended that customers wear masks when going into stores.

Miller offered that parents concerned with the reopening of playgrounds should consider wiping down items their children play on, such as the chains and seats on swingsets.

Miller noted that openings set for June 19 include casinos, racinos, amusement parks and water parks. But she noted that Hiawatha Water Park in Mount Vernon will remain closed for the season. She added that the state of Oregon reopened some of the same businesses Ohio is now — and had 5,000 new COVID-19 cases within a week.

As for local public schools, Miller said their boards of education will decide when they reopen. The prevailing view seems to be reopening at about the normal time in August, she added. To prepare, KPH and its Community Health Center are preparing to announce next week an expanded schedule for child immunizations. Last month, KPH started offering vaccines for children ages 2 months to 2 years, which in June was expanded to children up to age 7 but by appointment only. Thus far appointments are only on Fridays.

Each year, KPH administers more than 7,000 doses of immunizations including those needed for infants and toddlers as well as school-age children. Adult vaccines are also offered for Tetanus, Shingles, influenza and pneumonia.

KPH also clarified recent COVID-19 testing undertaken by medical personnel from the Ohio National Guard, under a directive from Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and state health Director Amy Acton. At nursing homes, only staff members are being tested, Palm said. All 145 staff members at the Ohio Eastern Star Home tested negative June 3, which included 26 staff who reside outside Knox County.

At Mount Vernon Developmental Center on May 27, a total of 286 staff and residents all tested negative. Included in the figure were 67 residents, a small number of whom had been retested. Most of the employees tested, 170, reside in Knox County.

* * *

March

April

May

March Results Age Gender Tested in Details Current Status 3/20 28 Female Franklin Works in Franklin County; Not Hospitalized Recovered 3/23 71 Male Knox Traveled from Florida; Hospitalized at KCH Recovered 3/29 38 Male Licking Works in Franklin County Recovered 3/30 72 Female Franklin Hospitalized at KCH Recovered April Results Age Gender Tested in Details Current Status 4/1 90 Male Florida Hospitalized in Florida Deceased 4/4 42 Male Knox Not Hospitalized Recovered 4/5 72 Female Knox Exposed to a confirmed case in another county Recovered 4/8 28 Male Knox Works in Marion County; Not hospitalized Recovered 4/10 77 Female Knox No Known Exposure Recovered 4/12 22 Female Knox Works in Knox and Franklin County Recovered 4/15 54 Male Knox Works in Marion County Recovered 4/19 37 Female Knox Works in Richland County Recovered 4/21 39 Male Knox Exposure to another confirmed case Recovered 4/22 54 Male Knox Works in Knox County Recovered 4/23 45 Male Knox Healthcare worker in Marion County Recovered 4/29 79 Female Knox Recently returned from Florida Recovered May Results Age Gender Tested in Details Current Status 5/1 58 Male Franklin Works in Franklin County Recovered 5/1 32 Male Knox Works in Franklin County Recovered 5/3 30 Female Knox Works in Licking County Recovered 5/6 56 Female Knox Healthcare worker in Mahoning and Knox County Recovered 5/15 56 Female Franklin Healthcare worker in Franklin County Recovered 5/17 2 Male Franklin Tested at Children's Hospital; Exposed to positive case Recovered 5/18 53 Male Knox Works in Marion County Recovered 5/28 29 Female Knox Exposed to a positive case Recovered 5/29 63 Male Knox Works in Union County Hospitalized at OSU June Results Age Gender Tested in Details Current Status 6/6 65 Female Knox Tested at KPH drive-thru Home Isolation 6/7 75 Male Knox Tested at KPH drive-thru Home Isolation 6/8 31 Male Delaware Healthcare worker in Franklin County Home Isolation 6/9 72 Male Richland Tested prior to medical procedure Home Isolation 6/10 74 Male Knox No known exposure; Community spread Home Isolation SOURCE: Knox Public Health June 11, 2020 @ 10:20 a.m.

