Fair plans continue to evolve

MOUNT VERNON — The Knox County Fair Board met Wednesday to parse out more details and logistics of the coming fair.

President Dustin Beheler noted that this would be one of the first fairs in the state since the COVID-19 crisis.

All events are to proceed according to schedule, although some activities are canceled due to COVID-19. The canceled activities include some pitch games, some Junior Fair activities, rides and the dinosaur play park.

Beheler stressed that although the guidelines are changing and relaxing daily, the board cannot wait until the last minute to make decisions. Some Junior Fair activities, for example, may be allowed now but they were not feasible under state guidelines at the time when the board had to decide on scheduling.

Otherwise, the fair is expected to be a “full, modified fair,” according to Beheler.

The board discussed the logistics to make sure that the fair’s operations do follow state and county health guidelines. Some members met Tuesday with Knox Public Health (KPH) Commissioner Julie Miller to touch base and review new updates, according to information shared at the meeting.

“Julie is not the devil by any means,” Beheler said. “She just has to make sure that we follow what guidelines are out there.”

Although the rides company reportedly claimed that they can follow health guidelines, the board agreed that it is better to not have them — to make it one less thing that KPH has to worry about.

The board also discussed sanitation practices and decided to print out pamphlets and posters with health recommendations to distribute at the fair. Masks are not mandatory for fair-goers.

For the tractor pull event, the fair will issue tickets on a first-come-first-serve basis for grandstand seatings. The purpose of the tickets is to keep track of the number of people seated. There is no charge for the tickets. The seatings will have one way in and one way out.

The beer garden will have an enclosed alcohol-allowed area with wristbands to identify those ID’d and legally allowed to drink. There will be security personnel ensuring that no alcohol comes in or out of the designated areas. No group should have more than 10 people and the tables ought to be six feet apart.

Junior fair coordinators Andrea Rees and Samantha Beheler reported on the livestock showing schedule.

Show animals will be loaded in and weighed the evening before showing. Trailers are allowed to stay on the fairgrounds — more than likely in the parking lot — as long as there is room, according to Samantha Beheler.

The showings are scheduled from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. Beef cattle will be shown on Sunday; goat and lambs on Monday; small animals on Tuesday; dairy steer on Wednesday; swine/hogs will be shown on Thursday and sold on Saturday.

The animals will be loaded out on Friday.

The showing details may be subject to change and will be released by the board after clarification.

With regards to Fire and EMS services, Eastern Knox County Joint Fire District Captain Brian Durbin reported that the Mount Vernon Fire Department will not be authorizing overtime for personnel at the fair this year due to budget cuts.

Instead, fire and EMS crews will be pulled from other departments to cover events that require emergency services personnel per contractual agreement.

The board also set a $3,500 budget for staff to station and operate the gates, a similar budget to hire the hand-stampers.

“The whole point, when we started talking about doing this, was to relieve the directors from having to man (the gates) so they can be doing other things,” Durbin said. “This year, with the unique situation we’re in, I think we’re going to be pulled all different kinds of directions as it is.”

The board scheduled a workday for Sunday, July 12, in the morning.

“Right now, we are probably the only fair that’s really having a fair,” Dustin Beheler said toward the end of the meeting. “We’re taking a chance.”