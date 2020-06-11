Photography

Clean up begins

10:31 am
Mount Vernon News

 

Joshua Morrison/News Powerful winds and storms rolled through Knox County Wednesday. First responders were busy dealing with downed lines and trees on roadways. A tree ripped up the curb and sidewalk on Hamtramck Street before coming to rest on a home. The homeowners were home at the time, no injuries were reported. AEP reported 2,000 customers lost power as a result of the storm. Coshocton Avenue was still closed at Center Run as of this morning.

Joshua Morrison/Mount Vernon News

Joshua Morrison/Mount Vernon News

Powerful winds and storms rolled through Knox County Wednesday. First responders were busy dealing with downed lines and trees on roadways. A tree ripped up the curb and sidewalk on Hamtramck Street before coming to rest on a home. The homeowners were home at the time, no injuries were reported. AEP reported 2,000 customers lost power as a result of the storm. Coshocton Avenue was still closed at Center Run as of this morning.

 

 

