A helping hand

Joshua Morrison/News Rhonda Moran, left, accepts three gallons of milk from Lakeholm Church volunteer Antonius Badoux at the Vernon Ridge Apartments Wednesday. Knox Area Transit joined in the efforts to distribute 300 gallons of free milk to areas across the city, including apartment complexes and assisted living homes. Milk will be given out each Wednesday at 5 p.m., at Lakeholm Church of the Nazarene, 16001 Glen Road. The program is coordinated by Knox Mobility Management, The Mount Vernon Association of Police Chaplains, The Salvation Army and Mike Schlupback.

