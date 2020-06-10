Second protest is again peaceful

MOUNT VERNON — With shouts of “George Floyd — Say His Name!” and “No Justice, No Peace” as they walked around Public Square, a gathering of between 150 and 200 people comprised the second peaceful protest in the past eight days on the square in Mount Vernon. Once again, traffic was blocked off by the Mount Vernon Police Department for the safety of all involved.

The June 1 protest, organized by two Mount Vernon Nazarene graduates, drew what some onlookers estimated was a crowd of more than 500 people. Tuesday’s protest was less well-attended but no less active, with dozens of signs calling for an end to systemic racism and the demilitarization of police. Several people holding signs also named unarmed African-Americans who have died at the hands of police over the past decade — Floyd, along with Breonna Taylor, Michael Brown, Eric Garner, Tamir Rice and others.

Tuesday’s protest was organized by Sarah Hall, a Knox County Career Center graduate who is the janitorial manager at The Alcove. She ended the event after just over an hour on a 90-degree, humid evening with a message of hope for change. Her message involved a series of events that have occurred over the past two weeks as a result of nationwide protests calling for change.

They include Ferguson, Missouri — where 18-year-old Michael Brown was slain by police six years ago — electing its first black mayor, Ella Jones; the city of Baltimore removing all Confederate statues; and police in San Diego instructed to no longer use carotid (artery) restraint. Doing so has been a source of public outcry over police brutality along with chokeholds, which some police departments have also ceased using.

“As a community, we are showing they (protesters enacting change) are not alone in their thoughts and their voice,” she offered.

Numerous signs at the event included “Black Lives Matter,” “End the Pandemic of Racism,” “Demilitarize the Police” and “If Not Now, When?” Hall also held a sign, “Silence is Compliance,” with two hashtags, one being #BLM, for Black Lives Matter, and #ACAB — all cops are bad. Asked to explain the latter, she offered that police officers who do not stop fellow officers from committing brutal acts are themselves bad officers.

Sarah Columber, a preschool teacher in Mount Vernon, held a sign that read, “All Mothers Were Summoned when George Floyd Cried out for His Mama.” Floyd was killed May 25 when a Minneapolis police officer, Derek Chauvin, put a knee on Floyd’s neck for nearly 9 minutes, which an independent autopsy found caused Floyd to die from asphyxiation. Chauvin was later fired as were several other officers, and he has been charged with second-degree murder.

Columber said she got the idea for the sign from her mom, who lives in Yellow Springs, and had the same words on her sign in that community’s recent protest.

“She got the idea from a quote she saw on Instagram,” Columber said.

Stephen Van Holde, a political science professor at Kenyon College, held a sign with the names of numerous unarmed African-Americans who have been killed by police, including Floyd, Brown, Taylor and Garner.

“I’ve seen other people have similar signs and I think it’s particularly powerful,” Van Holde said, soon adding, “It says a lot about privilege and where you are, race and racism.”

Before the protest started, many people gathered in a circle on the grass in Public Square, with prayers offered followed by singing “Amazing Grace.” Amy Hudson of Mount Vernon offered prayers, one asking that police and sheriff’s personnel be allowed to engage in law enforcement duties that serve the public.

“And I pray that they would be without fear,” she said. “God, there is no fear in you.”

Mount Vernon Police Sgt. Andy Burns said there were about 10 to 15 police personnel on duty for the protest, included a bicycle patrol. He called the evening one with a good outcome in its peacefulness, and offered cold bottles of water to participants.