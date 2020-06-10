Nursing home testing continues

MOUNT VERNON — As of Tuesday, 1,043 Knox County residents had been tested for COVID-19 as the Ohio National Guard, under orders from Gov. Mike DeWine and state health Director Amy Acton, continued to have its medical personnel test nursing home residents and staff.
Facility testing by the Ohio National Guard May 27 included 286 staff and residents at Mount Vernon Developmental Center, one of eight developmental centers in the state. Everyone tested negative, according to Knox Public Health spokesperson Pam Palm.
Then on June 3, the Ohio National Guard tested 145 residents and staff members at the Eastern Star Home, a local nursing home, with everyone testing negative, Palm offered. OES testing also included 26 staff who live outside Knox County.
The large increase in testing of county residents over the past week is also accounted for by 176 Knox County residents who went through free community drive-thru testing from Wednesday through Friday of last week. From that number, there were two additional positive cases, involving a 65-year-old woman and a 75-year-old man. They are recovering in isolation at their homes.
Knox County now has 29 positive cases of COVID-19, which has increased by five in the past two weeks. KPH has also reported four probable cases, which are cases where individuals were diagnosed by a medical professional but were not tested.
The most recent positive case, Palm said, is a 72-year-old man who was tested in Richland County prior to a medical procedure. There was no known exposure in his case as contact tracing proceeds.
* * *
|Results
|Age
|Gender
|Tested in
|Details
|Current Status
|3/20
|28
|Female
|Franklin
|Works in Franklin County; Not Hospitalized
|Recovered
|3/23
|71
|Male
|Knox
|Traveled from Florida; Hospitalized at KCH
|Recovered
|3/29
|38
|Male
|Licking
|Works in Franklin County
|Recovered
|3/30
|72
|Female
|Franklin
|Hospitalized at KCH
|Recovered
|4/1
|90
|Male
|Florida
|Hospitalized in Florida
|Deceased
|4/4
|42
|Male
|Knox
|Not Hospitalized
|Recovered
|4/5
|72
|Female
|Knox
|Exposed to a confirmed case in another county
|Recovered
|4/8
|28
|Male
|Knox
|Works in Marion County; Not hospitalized
|Recovered
|4/10
|77
|Female
|Knox
|No Known Exposure
|Recovered
|4/12
|22
|Female
|Knox
|Works in Knox and Franklin County
|Recovered
|4/15
|54
|Male
|Knox
|Works in Marion County
|Recovered
|4/19
|37
|Female
|Knox
|Works in Richland County
|Recovered
|4/21
|39
|Male
|Knox
|Exposure to another confirmed case
|Recovered
|4/22
|54
|Male
|Knox
|Works in Knox County
|Recovered
|4/23
|45
|Male
|Knox
|Healthcare worker in Marion County
|Recovered
|4/29
|79
|Female
|Knox
|Recently returned from Florida
|Recovered
|5/1
|58
|Male
|Franklin
|Works in Franklin County
|Recovered
|5/1
|32
|Male
|Knox
|Works in Franklin County
|Recovered
|5/3
|30
|Female
|Knox
|Works in Licking County
|Recovered
|5/6
|56
|Female
|Knox
|Healthcare worker in Mahoning and Knox County
|Recovered
|5/15
|56
|Female
|Franklin
|Healthcare worker in Franklin County
|Recovered
|5/17
|2
|Male
|Franklin
|Tested at Children’s Hospital; Exposed to positive case
|Recovered
|5/18
|53
|Male
|Knox
|Works in Marion County
|Recovered
|5/28
|29
|Female
|Knox
|Exposed to a positive case
|Recovered
|5/29
|63
|Male
|Knox
|Works in Union County
|Hospitalized at OSU
|6/6
|65
|Female
|Knox
|Tested at KPH drive-thru
|Home Isolation
|6/7
|75
|Male
|Knox
|Tested at KPH drive-thru
|Home Isolation
|6/8
|31
|Male
|Delaware
|Healthcare worker in Franklin County
|Home Isolation
|6/9
|72
|Male
|Richland
|No Known Exposure
|Home Isolation
SOURCE: Knox Public Health June 10, 2020 @ 10:40 a.m.
Larry Di Giovanni: 740-397-5333 or larry@mountvernonnews.com and on Twitter, @mountvernonnews