Nursing home testing continues

MOUNT VERNON — As of Tuesday, 1,043 Knox County residents had been tested for COVID-19 as the Ohio National Guard, under orders from Gov. Mike DeWine and state health Director Amy Acton, continued to have its medical personnel test nursing home residents and staff.

Facility testing by the Ohio National Guard May 27 included 286 staff and residents at Mount Vernon Developmental Center, one of eight developmental centers in the state. Everyone tested negative, according to Knox Public Health spokesperson Pam Palm.

Then on June 3, the Ohio National Guard tested 145 residents and staff members at the Eastern Star Home, a local nursing home, with everyone testing negative, Palm offered. OES testing also included 26 staff who live outside Knox County.

The large increase in testing of county residents over the past week is also accounted for by 176 Knox County residents who went through free community drive-thru testing from Wednesday through Friday of last week. From that number, there were two additional positive cases, involving a 65-year-old woman and a 75-year-old man. They are recovering in isolation at their homes.

Knox County now has 29 positive cases of COVID-19, which has increased by five in the past two weeks. KPH has also reported four probable cases, which are cases where individuals were diagnosed by a medical professional but were not tested.

The most recent positive case, Palm said, is a 72-year-old man who was tested in Richland County prior to a medical procedure. There was no known exposure in his case as contact tracing proceeds.

* * *

Knox County COVID-19 Positive Cases Results Age Gender Tested in Details Current Status 3/20 28 Female Franklin Works in Franklin County; Not Hospitalized Recovered 3/23 71 Male Knox Traveled from Florida; Hospitalized at KCH Recovered 3/29 38 Male Licking Works in Franklin County Recovered 3/30 72 Female Franklin Hospitalized at KCH Recovered 4/1 90 Male Florida Hospitalized in Florida Deceased 4/4 42 Male Knox Not Hospitalized Recovered 4/5 72 Female Knox Exposed to a confirmed case in another county Recovered 4/8 28 Male Knox Works in Marion County; Not hospitalized Recovered 4/10 77 Female Knox No Known Exposure Recovered 4/12 22 Female Knox Works in Knox and Franklin County Recovered 4/15 54 Male Knox Works in Marion County Recovered 4/19 37 Female Knox Works in Richland County Recovered 4/21 39 Male Knox Exposure to another confirmed case Recovered 4/22 54 Male Knox Works in Knox County Recovered 4/23 45 Male Knox Healthcare worker in Marion County Recovered 4/29 79 Female Knox Recently returned from Florida Recovered 5/1 58 Male Franklin Works in Franklin County Recovered 5/1 32 Male Knox Works in Franklin County Recovered 5/3 30 Female Knox Works in Licking County Recovered 5/6 56 Female Knox Healthcare worker in Mahoning and Knox County Recovered 5/15 56 Female Franklin Healthcare worker in Franklin County Recovered 5/17 2 Male Franklin Tested at Children’s Hospital; Exposed to positive case Recovered 5/18 53 Male Knox Works in Marion County Recovered 5/28 29 Female Knox Exposed to a positive case Recovered 5/29 63 Male Knox Works in Union County Hospitalized at OSU 6/6 65 Female Knox Tested at KPH drive-thru Home Isolation 6/7 75 Male Knox Tested at KPH drive-thru Home Isolation 6/8 31 Male Delaware Healthcare worker in Franklin County Home Isolation 6/9 72 Male Richland No Known Exposure Home Isolation SOURCE: Knox Public Health June 10, 2020 @ 10:40 a.m.

