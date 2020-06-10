Kenyon recruiting process altered in pandemic world

GAMBIER — In a world of shutdowns and stay-at-home orders, Kenyon coaches are searching for ways to show off their campus and program to prospective student-athletes. It’s not as easy as inviting an athlete to come look at the campus or see how the program runs on a typical day.

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced coaches to alter the way they present their programs to recruits.

Spring and summer are vital in talent evaluation for soccer.

“We’re typically traveling to eight to 10 tournaments throughout the year, but most of them happen in the summer,” said Kelly Bryan, who will enter her 18th season at the helm of Kenyon’s women’s soccer program this fall. “We’re out watching rising seniors, rising juniors and sometimes sophomores depending on how many are there and if we have time to watch them.”

With in-person evaluations unavailable this spring, how has Bryan altered her game-plan?

“We have to be flexible,” she said. “For any of the prospectives that we did get to see before the pandemic, that’s obviously a big plus. For the ones that we didn’t get to see play in person, right now, we have really no choice but to rely on film. I’ve always encouraged (film) because it helps me compare to what I see live and in-person. But I rarely want to use film as the only source of evaluation. But with the situation we have right now, we don’t really have any other choice but to use that film.”

Typically, swimming and diving sends out introductory letters to hundreds of athletes at the beginning of the junior year in high school. They narrow that list down in the second semester based on responses from those letters.

Being a timed sport means Jess Book, who will enter his 11th season as the women’s swim and dive coach and ninth leading both men’s and women’s programs this winter, and his staff don’t necessarily need to see an athlete in person.

“We can look at numbers and we can look at trajectories and we can look at improvement rates,” he said. “I think our expectations for what is fast is going to be a little bit skewed this year because they will not have had their end-of-junior-year training or summer camps.

“What’s more important to me is their rate of improvement. What I’m most interested is those who are improving dramatically as they get to (a time). That’s where we continue to find our success is with those who are rapidly improving.”

Book said his sport benefits from being a very data-driven sport with nationwide information that is easily accessible.

“This is the most important thing: I need people who are here that are good fits for Kenyon,” Book said. “I just know from so much experience that it doesn’t matter how fast or slow someone is, (it matters) if they’re a good fit for Kenyon: If they love our community, love our team, love our campus and they’re happy. If they’re happy, they’ll swim faster. Although I am looking at numbers … I’m paying much more attention to the intangibles of how they will fit and appreciate Kenyon.”

Those intangibles are harder to evaluate from afar.

“I’m not able to pick up on some of the nuances that you see when they’re out there,” Bryan said. “How they treat their opponent, how they treat the referee. You get a little bit of a sense of how coachable they might be depending on the flow of the game or the contact they have with their coach.”

The list gets narrowed again with academics.

Then, comes the campus visit. This is the part that has been most impacted by the pandemic as Kenyon’s campus has been closed over the past few months. Bryan said a lot of her team’s college visits happen in the spring.

“We’ve all had to be much more creative,” Bryan said. “We’ve relied on email now more than ever and more video conference than ever.”

But video conferencing impacts a recruit’s ability to see the campus in person as well. Some sports, like football, have utilized virtual tours. Book said he plans to use this tool in the future, but hasn’t yet.

“Whatever we choose to do is not going to be the same thing (as an in-person visit),” he said. “But that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t do it. It doesn’t mean that it doesn’t have value either.”

Kenyon has utilized tools such as panels. Recruits can hear from professors, teammates, coaches and others about the school and athletic program.

“(We’re) trying to mimic what they would see on campus where they spend that time talking to our players about how they balance their time as a student-athlete,” Bryan said. “My assistant coach (Katie Cobb) and I, we’ve done the same thing. We’re inviting people in, letting us talk about the program and our coaching style and perspective. I think it’s good for the recruits to hear from both sides of it because, while I’m running the program, I’m not living their experience as a student-athlete.”

The pandemic has offered one silver lining in the recruiting process.

“We’ve found some extra tools,” Bryan said. “I think there are some really interesting things. I don’t know that we’ll use all of them. But there are things, like fact-sheets or the panels, that we may use moving forward. I think it’s kind of good to hit a reset button. It’s allowed us to sit back and look at how we’re doing everything and decide what’s actually still helping us and what we may need to evolve with some of these new ideas. So, I think there’s a rainbow there.”

Book offered one piece of advice for students picking a college: Don’t wait for the letter.

“Some of them don’t recognize the proactive roles they play in the process,” he said. “When athletes become sophomores, juniors and seniors, they just assume that colleges are going to be contacting (them). I think it’s those students that assume that, that reduce the options that they have and don’t get as good of a look by colleges.

“We’re going to talk to a lot of people up front. But I’m most interested in talking to those people who are most interested in Kenyon. I’m looking for people who are responsive and communicative, who are writing me and asking me questions.

“I have a limited amount of time and energy to use on recruiting, and you may be an awesome fit for Kenyon, but I just don’t know about you. So, don’t be afraid to reach out and say you’re interested. You might find that those schools are immediately interested in you. You might find that they say you’re not someone they’re looking. But unless you ask, you’ll never know.”