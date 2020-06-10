Fredericktown Local Schools considering options for fall start

FREDERICKTOWN — Fredericktown Local Schools Superintendent Susan Hayward gave the board of education an update about the pandemic committee at their board meeting Tuesday.

The pandemic committee was formed at the May board meeting to discuss what the 2020-21 school year might look like. Hayward said that the committee had a meeting and went over the different options for next year.

“We also discussed a parent survey. We’re also discussing doing a teacher survey and a staff survey and just really getting some information from our staff who have children and how their children did with distance learning,” Hayward said. “The more information we have, the better.”

A parent survey was launched last Friday on the district’s Facebook page. The survey will be available to the public until Wednesday. Hayward said that they have received around 630 responses to the survey so far. How next school year will look is still being determined, however. Hayward said that the district is waiting on information from the state to see what the social distancing requirements will look like for transportation and what social distancing guidelines will be required in the classrooms. “Until we have that information, and what those guidelines will be, we are kind of in a holding pattern,” Hayward said. Until then, Hayward said that option A for the district, like other school districts, would be for students to return to school full time like normal. Hopefully, she added, the committee will be able to present the board with some more options at the July board meeting, but the options will be dependent on state guidelines. In other news, the board also: •Approved the resignation of Miguel Thompson, elementary principal. Thompson was at Fredericktown for six years. •Approved the voluntary student accident insurance with Student Protective Agency for the 2020-21 school year. •Approved a NWOCA contract for hosting fiscal software for the 2020-21 school year at $2,850. •Approved a contract with Serenic (K-12) Financial Software for the 2020-21 school year for read access-only at the cost of $5,000. •Approved various staff contracts, resignations and food service staff for the summer food Grab-N-Go. •Set the date for the June special board meeting to close out the fiscal year for June 29.

