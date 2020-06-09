Second protest set for tonight on Public Square

MOUNT VERNON — A woman who organized a peaceful protest for tonight in Mount Vernon said she agreed to fill out an event application to give city officials time to prepare.

Sarah Hall said she hopes the city will decide to close Public Square to vehicle traffic for the protest, which is to seek justice in the death of George Floyd. If not, Hall said she will try to keep the protest to the square.

Floyd was killed by strangulation May 25 after Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes. His death has sparked protests across the US and the world.

Hall was among an estimated 400 protesters on June 1 who marched to protest Floyd’s death. That evening, it became clear that many of the protesters wanted to hold another protest the next day, Hall said.

Hall contacted Mount Vernon Police Chief Robert Morgan, stating the protester’s intentions to march again. Morgan asked Hall to fill out an event application. Hall’s right to peaceful protest is protected by the Constitution. However, she said she decided to fill out the application for several reasons. “I’m 22 and I have children,” Hall said. “I don’t want to anger anyone who can make life my life difficult. But it also didn’t feel fair to make the city reach the demands (of a protest) so quickly.” Hall said she appreciated the police presence at the first protest but “I didn’t feel they needed to be there.” MVPD had a total of 15 officers on duty at the June 1 protest, Morgan reported, including officers on regular patrol. The application for the protest was approved by Mayor Matt Starr’s office last week. As of Monday morning, Hall said she had not been informed that the application had gone through. Hall said the protest will go on with or without city approval. The protests seem to be affecting city hall. City Councilmember Tanner Salyers has urged city officials to create an internal review board with “significant representation of people of color.” Hall said there will be prepared statements read at the protest, which is scheduled for 6-7 p.m. Signs are welcome and everyone is being asked to wear face coverings for safety from the COVID-19 virus.

The rest of this article is available to our subscribers. Do your part to support local journalism

Subscribe to our e-edition to read this and many other articles written by your neighbors. Already a subscriber? Log in

Nick Sabo: 740-397-5333 or nsabo@mountvernonnews.com and on Twitter, @twitter.com/mountvernonnews