ODOT closes bike trail at Mount Vernon Avenue

10:43 am
Mount Vernon News

 

MOUNT VERNON — Due to ongoing construction in the area of Mount Vernon Avenue, including moving heavy equipment, ODOT has had to close the Kokosing Gap Trail in the interest of pedestrian safety. The trail will not be accessible beyond Mount Vernon Avenue on the north or south side for the next 21 days.

 

