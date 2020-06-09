Miller: Low positive tests number ‘no surprise’

MOUNT VERNON — Knox County has crossed the 1,000 mark in the number of residents tested for COVID-19, with 176 from that number tested Wednesday through Friday of last week when free drive-thru testing was offered at the Knox County Health Department.

Just two persons tested positive from the drive-thru event, a 65-year-old woman and a 75-year-old man. They are in self-isolation at home, with contact tracing initiated to determine whom they had direct contact with for extended periods, Knox Public Health Commissioner Julie Miller said Monday.

Two positive tests out of 176 people is just over 1 percent. The low number might surprise some people, since those tested either thought they had symptoms at some point, or felt they might have been exposed to someone who did, or had done some traveling — or just wanted peace of mind.

“It doesn’t surprise me at all,” Miller said.

She offered that with a low total number of county cases, at 28 Monday with the newest case being a 31-year-old man who is a healthcare worker in Franklin County, Knox’s low case total has been a consistent blessing. There has not been a “surge” as predicted by state modeling for late April, or later as some health experts thought might occur in May as businesses started reopening.

She also noted that the number of hospitalizations in the county has been very low, as has the number of deaths. There have been seven hospitalizations and one death, involving a 90-year-old man who had lived in Florida since November and became ill and died there in early April.

What it all means to date is that Knox County has been fortunate, Miller said, while offering that county residents have been good about social distancing and following other guidelines such as cleaning work areas. A lot of thought has gone into reopening plans, she added.

However, Miller has also said during her recent Facebook video weekly updates that she has personally observed residents not wearing masks at businesses she has visited. Doing so is recommended but not required unless business owners mandate it themselves. When staff at local stores wear masks as required, and customers follow suit, she said it offers a higher level of protection against COVID-19 than if just the employees do so.

Miller also said that if community testing had been offered in April, as the state braced for the “surge,” hundreds more people would have likely signed up for testing in Knox County than did last week. And the more people tested, the more KPH can assess the level of community spread based on positive results.

Pam Palm, KPH public information officer, noted Monday that the county has not seen any outbreaks inside nursing homes, as has happened in other parts of Ohio. The county also does not have a prison, where large coronavirus outbreaks have occurred. The county jail has also remained free of positive cases.

“They are just starting to test in nursing homes now,” Palm said.

Of the 28 positive COVID-19 cases, half — 14 — have involved people from Knox County who work outside the county. Five of those cases involved county residents working in Franklin County, not only the largest county by population in Ohio but also the one with the most coronavirus cases.

Palm has examined the state coronavirus website recently to view other counties and how they are faring with total cases, hospitalizations and deaths according to the state “dashboard.” The ones worth comparing to Knox County are those of similar population, she offered. Knox County, with a population of about 61,000, is faring well compared to most similarly sized counties. For example, Huron County in northern Ohio near Cleveland, with a population of close to 60,000, has 63 positive cases to date, with 12 hospitalizations and one death. Union County, just to the north and west of Dublin with a population of about 52,000, reported 58 cases, with five hospitalizations and one death.

Southern Ohio and some of its counties appear to have some of the very lowest COVID-19 totals in the state. Athens County, with a population of slightly more than 65,000, had just 18 positive cases as of Monday, with one hospitalization and one death. The counties of Morgan and Meigs, also in southeastern Ohio, each reported having just six cases, with no hospitalizations or deaths. By contrast, Hocking County, just south of Fairfield County with a population of about 29,000 and dubbing itself as the gateway to the Hocking Hills, had 74 cases with 16 hospitalizations and five deaths.

* * *

Knox County COVID-19 Positive Cases March

April

May

June March Results Age Gender Tested in Details Current Status 3/20 28 Female Franklin Works in Franklin County; Not Hospitalized Recovered 3/23 71 Male Knox Traveled from Florida; Hospitalized at KCH Recovered 3/29 38 Male Licking Works in Franklin County Recovered 3/30 72 Female Franklin Hospitalized at KCH Recovered April Results Age Gender Tested in Details Current Status 4/1 90 Male Florida Hospitalized in Florida Deceased 4/4 42 Male Knox Not Hospitalized Recovered 4/5 72 Female Knox Exposed to a confirmed case in another county Recovered 4/8 28 Male Knox Works in Marion County; Not hospitalized Recovered 4/10 77 Female Knox No Known Exposure Recovered 4/12 22 Female Knox Works in Knox and Franklin County Recovered 4/15 54 Male Knox Works in Marion County Recovered 4/19 37 Female Knox Works in Richland County Recovered 4/21 39 Male Knox Exposure to another confirmed case Recovered 4/22 54 Male Knox Works in Knox County Recovered 4/23 45 Male Knox Healthcare worker in Marion County Recovered 4/29 79 Female Knox Recently returned from Florida Recovered May Results Age Gender Tested in Details Current Status 5/1 58 Male Franklin Works in Franklin County Recovered 5/1 32 Male Knox Works in Franklin County Recovered 5/3 30 Female Knox Works in Licking County Recovered 5/6 56 Female Knox Healthcare worker in Mahoning and Knox County Recovered 5/15 56 Female Franklin Healthcare worker in Franklin County Recovered 5/17 2 Male Franklin Tested at Children’s Hospital; Exposed to positive case Recovered 5/18 53 Male Knox Works in Marion County Recovered 5/28 29 Female Knox Exposed to a positive case Recovered 5/29 63 Male Knox Works in Union County Hospitalized at OSU June Results Age Gender Tested in Details Current Status 6/6 65 Female Knox Tested at KPH drive-thru Home Isolation 6/7 75 Male Knox Tested at KPH drive-thru Home Isolation 6/8 31 Male Delaware Healthcare worker in Franklin County Home Isolation 6/9 72 Male Richland No Known Exposure Home Isolation SOURCE: Knox Public Health June 9, 2020 @ 4:15 p.m.

Larry Di Giovanni: 740-397-5333 or larry@mountvernonnews.com and on Twitter, @mountvernonnews