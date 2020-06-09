MOUNT VERNON — Marie A. Dalrymple, 82, of Mount Vernon, passed away June 6, 2020, at her residence. She was born March 9, 1938, to Chester and Ida (Rathburn) Higgins in Mount Vernon.

She was an avid gardener and loved her flowers. She enjoyed all of her pets throughout the years. Marie was an excellent cook and loved spending time with her family. She liked decorating for all the holidays. Marie had compassion for the homeless. She would often donate money or food to the homeless. She was known to buy a meal for a homeless individual who might be near a restaurant when she was in town.

She is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Donald; a son, Shawn Dalrymple of Mount Vernon; and a daughter, Dawn Dalrymple of Milford, CT.

Aside from her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Jane Kennedy; and a brother, Lonnie Higgins.

A funeral service will be held at Lasater Funeral Home Friday June 12, at 11 a.m. By request of the family there will be no calling hours.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Marie to Interchurch Social Services, 306 West Gambier St., Mount Vernon, OH 43050.

The Lasater Funeral Home is handling the services for the Dalrymple family. Please visit www.lasaterfuneralhomes.com.